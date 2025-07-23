Marvel Studios Reveals MCU Hulk’s Most Savage Moments Amid Spider-Man 4 Rumors

Amid rumors of Savage Hulk appearing in Spider-Man 4, Marvel Studios conspicuously released a new compilation of the not-so-jolly green giant's most savage moments in the MCU. While fans have not heard from Mark Ruffalo's short-tempered Avengers for several years (last seen in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law in 2022), that has not stopped speculation from spreading about where Hulk could pop up next.

The most prominent of these theories suggests a once-again-angry version of the character could be lining up an appearance in Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, joining Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal in the 2026 movie's super-powered cast. Hulk's inclusion in Brand New Day has not been confirmed, yet Marvel seems to be playing into the hype with a new video posted online.

The official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel poured gasoline on the 'Hulk is in Spider-Man 4' rumors with a new compilation collecting the character's most savage moments.

The four-and-a-half-minute video features all of the iconic comic book character's best smashing moments, including scenes from The Incredible Hulk, Thor: Ragnarok, and several Avengers films.

Highlights from the video include Hulk's "puny god" fight with Loki, the colosseum reveal from Thor: Ragnarok, and The Incredible Hulk's Abomination Harlem battle.

This new video has raised the eyebrows of fans everywhere, as rumors continue to swirl about Hulk's potential MCU return in Spider-Man 4.

Mark Ruffalo is reported to be a part of the upcoming Marvel movie, becoming the well-known Hulk variant, Savage Hulk, after years of being the toned-down Professor Hulk.

Watch the full Hulk video below:

Spider-Man 4 (aka Spider-Man: Brand New Day) is the fourth Spidey film set within the MCU. Starring Tom Holland in the titular role, Brand New Day will follow Holland's 20-something superhero as he enters a life of anonymity and continues his masked crusades as New York City's friendly neighborhood vigilante. The new film stars Holland alongside Punisher actor Jon Bernthal and MCU newcomers Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas, coming to theaters on July 31, 2026.

Is Hulk in Spider-Man 4?

The internet was shaken (as if Hulk-smashed itself) when reports dropped in late May that Hulk would be a part of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

These initial whispers suggested the character would appear as the city-destroying Savage Hulk and have a substantive role in the upcoming film. These were followed up with rumors leading some to believe that Hulk would be one of the movie's villains, with Tom Holland's web-slinging hero forced to fight the terrifying comic book hero.

Since then, things have been relatively quiet on the 'Hulk in Spider-Man 4' front, but that has not stopped fans from talking about the character's potential role in the wall-crawling blockbuster.

While nothing has been confirmed, it would make sense for Mark Ruffalo's Avenger to appear in the new film. Every MCU Spider-Man movie to date has seen Holland's web-head interact with an Avenger in some capacity.

For Homecoming, it was Iron Man. Far From Home, Nick Fury. And No Way Home, Doctor Strange. So, if Marvel Studios wanted to continue this trend, Hulk fits the bill.