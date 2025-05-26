Spider-Man 4 Rumored to Include OG Avengers Hero (& Not Just as a Cameo)

A new rumor from Nexus Point News suggests that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner (Hulk) might play a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The rumor remains unsourced within the article itself, so fans should remain skeptical about this new report, but it is still interesting to speculate on what it could mean if it is true, and how likely that is.

Marvel Studios

According to NPN, it remains to be seen whether it will be Bruce as just himself in the movie, or if he will turn into the big green Hulk too (assuming the rumor is true to begin with). The site also does not know any story details about the rumored role.

NPN claims that Ruffalo's role "will be much larger than a cameo," and describes the parts as "substantive," but again does not provide a source for either piece of information.

That is not to say it is definitively untrue, just that the rumor should be taken with the grain of salt that any unsourced rumor also should.

