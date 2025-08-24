Marvel Studios' 3rd Saga Will Include 3 Major MCU Movies (Confirmed)

Marvel Studios already set the stage for its upcoming saga. In a new interview, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed three key movies are in store for the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars, and fans may have an idea of what they are.

In fielding various questions about the MCU's future (via Total Film), Feige's answers confirmed that Black Panther 3, Blade, and Marvel Studios' anticipated X-Men reboot aren't only in development but part of the MCU's next saga. Since Phase 6, the final phase of the Multiverse Saga, is set with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars serving as the final three films, Marvel Studios' other upcoming films, including the anticipated X-Men reboot, a Black Panther threequel, and the embattled Blade will be part of Phase 7.

Following Marvel Studios' recent delay of Phase 7, the MCU's next saga is expected to begin on February 18, 2028, with reports claiming Black Panther 3 will fill the slot. Overall, this trio of titles is a unique blend consisting of two dramatically different reboots and a legacy threequel, and from what Feige said, they are likely to be directly impacted by what occurs in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Three MCU Projects in the Next Saga

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

According to insider Jeff Sneider, Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3 will begin production "at the top of 2027" and arrive in theaters in February 2028. While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm this, Denzel Washington is attached to the threequel. While the film's events are likely to hinge on Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars events, fans are asking whether Shuri's story will continue, T'Challa's secret son will assume the mantle, or T'Challa will be recast altogether.

X-Men

The Direct

While mutants have already appeared within the MCU's Multiverse Saga, Phase 7 is when Marvel Studios intends to hone in on this popular comic book property and present the MCU's version of an X-Men movie. Since Phase 7 won't begin until 2028, a new X-Men film is still years away. However, Kevin Feige confirmed that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier would direct the project and that it would be youth-focused. It's also been reported that Marvel Studios is looking to cast younger talent to play the X-Men instead of A-list stars.

Blade

The Direct

Announced in 2019, Marvel Studios' Blade was delayed and reworked so often that fans questioned if it was axed. However, Kevin Feige has put those reports to rest, assuring audiences that Mahershala Ali's Blade is still happening and revealing that they've landed on a modern-day setting for the flick. Furthermore, while there is no timeline apart from a post-Secret Wars release, Eric Pearson, who wrote The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will also be penning Blade's new script.