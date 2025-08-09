Marvel Studios has reportedly found a film to fill the February 18, 2028 slot on its upcoming release slate. Even though specific titles haven't been attached, Marvel Studios has already revealed the dates in which it plans to release films in the 2028 calendar year. Those dates include February 18, May 5, November 10, and December 15. However, it is worth noting that, due to comments made by Disney CEO Bob Iger, Marvel Studios will only be releasing a maximum of three films per year beginning in 2028, so one of those release dates may get axed.

Reports have surfaced that Black Panther 3 is the film Marvel Studios has chosen to be released on its February 18, 2028 slot. Previously, that slot was announced, but it was unclear which film would fill it.

According to Jeff Sneider on an episode of The Hot Mic (shared via YouTube), the Black Panther threequel "will be in theaters February 2028," and will "start production at the top of 2027:"

"I'll give you something bigger right now. It's already out there, but it's legit. 'Black Panther 3,' that's February 2028. That's gonna start production at the top of 2027, and that will be in theaters February 2028."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever showcased Shuri taking over the Black Panther mantle from her brother T'Challa after actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away. That film also introduced T'Challa's secret son, teasing that either he or Shuri would lead the way in Black Panther 3.

However, rumors have swirled that T'Challa could get recast in the MCU following Avengers: Secret Wars. Some fuel was then added to them when a lead actor of a major 2025 blockbuster teased that he had already had conversations with Marvel Studios about playing the character.

What Will Black Panther 3 Be About?

Marvel Studios

Although Marvel Studios has reportedly decided when to release Black Panther 3, next to nothing is known about the story, and it is possible that even Marvel has not fully decided on which direction to go.

What happens in Black Panther 3 largely depends on what happens in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It is possible that Shuri could continue to carry on the legacy of the Black Panther in both of those movies, but a new Black Panther will be introduced in the threequel.

The easiest way for that to happen would be for a Variant of T'Challa to show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, and then become the Black Panther of the MCU universe.

It is also possible that T'Challa II (who was introduced in Wakanda Forever) could be aged up and the focus of Black Panther 3 be on him.

One thing that is known about the upcoming film is that it will introduce fans to Denzel Washington's mystery character. Washington is an A-list actor and one of the most recognizable people in Hollywood history, but Black Panther 3 will be his first role in the franchise.