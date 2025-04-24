Black Panther Will Appear In 3 Upcoming Marvel Movies & TV Shows (Confirmed)

The Black Panther mythos took the world by storm in 2018 with the hero's debut solo outing starring Chadwick Boseman. Unfortunately, the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was thrown a curveball before its release in 2022 due to the tragic passing of Boseman, spurring Letitia Wright's Shuri to assume the mantle.

Every Upcoming Black Panther Movie & Show

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Television

Franchise director Ryan Coogler has been working hard on a Disney+ spin-off to the Black Panther saga with Eyes of Wakanda, a four-episode animated anthology.

The Disney+ spin-off series will star brave warriors from throughout history as they take on missions to recover vibranium artifacts around the world.

Eyes of Wakanda will premiere on Disney+ on August 6.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

When Marvel Studios revealed the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, Letitia Wright was confirmed to reprise her role as Shuri in the MCU ensemble. Having last appeared in 2022 when she became the Black Panther, Shuri will finally join the Avengers to aid in the fight against Doctor Doom.

Reports recently that Marvel Studios has also chosen an actor to play T'Challa II, the aged-up son of Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther. As such, Avengers 5 could have two Wakandan heroes fighting side-by-side, along with Winston Duke's M'Baku, who was also confirmed to feature in Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

Having concluded work on Sinners, director Ryan Coogler is turning his attention back to the MCU for Black Panther 3. The Marvel Studios threequel will follow the events of Wakanda Forever in which Shuri finally became the Black Panther to lead the African nation to victory against Namor and Talokan.

The flick will presumably star Letitia Wright as Shuri while Gladiator 2 star Denzel Washington has confirmed he will appear. While many have speculated that in the wake of Avengers 5 and 6, Black Panther 3 could feature a new T'Challa to replace the late Chadwick Boseman, that remains unconfirmed.

Black Panther 3 is yet to be announced by Marvel Studios, but reports have indicated it is aiming for a February 2028 release date.