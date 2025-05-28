Marvel Star Abandons Thunderbolts to Join New Avengers: Doomsday Squad

New Avengers: Doomsday behind-the-scenes photos show a major Thunderbolts* actress alongside some of Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) Avengers team members. The post-credits scene of Thunderbolts*—now titled The New Avengers—revealed that there is an ongoing conflict between Yelena Belova's (Florence Pugh) squad and Captain America's newly assembled Avengers over issues about who really are Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The New Avengers' ending suggested that this conflict will play a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday, which is bad timing due to the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Dr. Doom. However, a brand-new behind-the-scenes image from the next Avengers movie may have spoiled the fact that the conflict will be resolved sooner rather than later.

As shared by The Cine Geek, some of the cast members of Avengers: Doomsday are filming scenes in Bahrain. The list includes Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta, Mabel Cadena, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danny Ramirez, Alex Livalli, and, in a surprising addition, Hannah John-Kamen.

Hannah John Kamen's inclusion is quite crucial because she is the only member of the Thunderbolts (The New Avengers) to appear alongside Sam Wilson's Avengers, the Wakandan squad (Black Panther and M'Baku), and the Talocan group (Namor and his two loyal soldiers). This suggests that Yelena's Avengers and Sam's Avengers will form a truce to set aside their differences to deal with the impending Multiversal threat.

Aside from the aforementioned cast members, Avengers: Doomsday is set to include at least 61 MCU actors, including the likes of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen.

Initially slated to premiere in May 2026, Avengers: Doomsday has been delayed to December 18, 2026.

Every Avengers: Doomsday Cast Member Filming in Bahrain

Anthony Mackie - Sam Wilson (Captain America)

Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is set to lead the charge as Captain America as he rallies the MCU's heroes against the gargantuan threat of dealing with a Multiversal villain in the form of Dr. Doom.

Wilson's presence in Bahrain alongside the other groups strongly indicates that he will be recruiting Shuri and M'Baku to fight alongside them against Doom. This makes sense storywise because Wilson has a strong connection with the Wakandans, who supplied him with his vibranium-infused wings.

Letitia Wright - Shuri (Black Panther)

Marvel Studios

After paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright's Shuri is set to return to action as Black Panther.

With the abundance of resources in Wakanda and a collection of strong warriors, Shuri's inclusion is a no-brainer in the fight for the Multiverse. Her role in the grand scheme of things in Avengers: Doomsday could revolve around bringing Namor into the story as another formidable ally of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Marvel Studios

Winston Duke is also present in Bahrain to film scenes for Avengers: Doomsday as M'Baku. In fact, the fan-favorite Black Panther character was already spotted in costume on set.

In the upcoming crossover movie, M'Baku could join Shuri in her attempt to recruit Namor to aid in the Avengers' battle.

Tenoch Huerta - Namor

Marvel Studios

While he was initially introduced as a Phase 4 villain, Tenoch Huerta will be on the side of the heroes as he returns as Namor in Avengers: Doomsday.

Similar to Wakanda, Talokan (Namor's underwater civilization) has plenty of resources and powerful soldiers that could potentially turn the tide in their fight against Doom.

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

By being part of Sam Wilson's Avengers team, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi is expected to play a vital role in helping the heroes against Doom. His inclusion in Sam's efforts to recruit Wakanda in the fight also marks his first time meeting the likes of Shuri and M'Baku, leading to interesting character interactions.

Hannah John-Kamen - Ava Starr (Ghost)

Marvel Studios

As the only Thunderbolt to appear in behind-the-scenes photos in Bahrain, Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr could be either mandated by Yelena to join Sam's team in Wakanda, or she voluntarily joins them to give a helping hand in trying to recruit Namor to their cause.

Danny Ramirez - Joaquin Torres (Falcon)

Marvel Studios

It is unsurprising that Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres (aka the MCU's new Falcon) is part of Sam's team in Wakanda, considering he is Captain America's loyal partner and friend. With the impending Multiversal threat, it's possible that Torres may request similar vibranium-infused wings from Shuri ahead of the battle.

Alex Livinalli - Attuma

Marvel Studios

With Tenoch Huerta confirmed filming scenes as Namor in Bahrain, it is a no-brainer that Alex Livinalli's Attuma, one of his loyal enforcers from Talokan, will also join him.

Mabel Cadena - Namora

Marvel Studios

Mabel Cadena's Namora plays a crucial role in protecting Talokan from outsiders. Her involvement in Avengers: Doomsday indicates that she will not just fight for her people but instead for the wider Multiverse.