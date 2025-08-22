DC Studios Just Brought Back Mr. Terrific for a Historic DCU Cameo

Mr. Terrific made his second appearance in the new DCU under DC Studios' watch. Known as one of the smartest characters in DC history, Mr. Terrific got his first experience in the big-screen spotlight during 2025's Superman. With a bright future ahead of him in the greater DC Universe, the new fan-favorite can now qualify as a regular for this budding cinematic universe.

The first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, August 21. The episode kicked off with a "Previously in the DCU" montage, which recapped everything that happened in Peacemaker Season 1 before the episode started. This came with a moment that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed would be retconned due to Season 1 initially existing within the DC Extended Universe.

This "Previously" section ended with the moment when John Cena's Peacemaker carried Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt away from the final battle. Originally, Team Peacemaker passed by the Justice League, as the scene featured Ezra Miller's Flash and Jason Momoa's Aquaman next to silhouetted versions of Henry Cavill's Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

DC Studios

For Peacemaker Season 2, the moment was changed so that Christopher Smith instead walks by the newly-introduced Justice Gang, who debuted in 2025's Superman. The shot also includes David Corenswet's Superman and Milly Alcock's Supergirl (who was seen in flight for the first time in the DCU).

DC Studios

On the far left of this shot is Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, who floats in the air by using his T-spheres. This marks Gathegi's second official appearance in the new DCU, although this only gave him a cameo after being one of the biggest supporting characters in July's Superman.

DC Studios

Kicking off with its first episode on August 21, Peacemaker Season 2 brings the titular antihero back to the small screen after his cameo in Superman. Starring John Cena, Frank Grillo, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Danielle Brooks, the new season picks up with Christopher Smith after defeating the Butterflies. New episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 debut on HBO Max on Thursdays.

When Will Mr. Terrific Return to the DCU?

DC Studios

Considering the stars that appeared in Superman, Edi Gathegi became one of the most popular stars from that movie due to his performance as Mr. Terrific. It is no surprise that DC is looking to capitalize on the character's newfound fame, as he was one of the most celebrated parts of the DCU's first movie.

Gathegi already confirmed that he is contracted with DC Studios for multiple projects, meaning he will not be going anywhere in the foreseeable future. The question is what those specific projects are and how his story will continue following his first encounter with Clark Kent.

Reports indicated that Gunn is already developing multiple Superman spin-offs, one of which could be focused on Gathegi's Mr. Terrific. While Superman is nearing the $600 million mark at the global box office, reviews for the movie were overwhelmingly positive, meaning fans want to see more from this budding universe.

For the time being, fans can only wait to see where and when Gathegi pops up again and how his Mr. Terrific will advance the greater DCU's story.