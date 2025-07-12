James Gunn Is Developing the Superman Spin-Off DC Fans Are Begging For

DC Studios is considering two spin-off series after Superman which could be perfect additions to the new DCU. On top of introducing David Corenswet’s Man of Steel, Superman set up multiple other DCU projects including The Authority, Lanterns, Supergirl, and Peacemaker Season 2 via various heroes and villains.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, James Gunn is considering multiple TV spin-off series to this summer’s Superman. These two shows would star Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific and Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen, two of the DCU blockbuster’s most popular characters.

Mr. Terrific has been one of the breakout stars of Superman, with many praising Gathegi’s performance and the character’s chaotic action scene in the dessert to the lyrics of “5 Years Time.” As such, the thought of a HBO Max series starting DC’s smartest superhero is bound to entice many.

Both potential DC Studios are still in the earliest stages and likely won’t progress for some time, if it moves forward at all. Of course, to move forward, the Superman spin-offs would have to go through Gunn’s standard DCU policy of having completed scripts first to ensure the best quality.

And on top of that, if Superman flops, the DCU’s future may be in danger and many projects could be canceled, likely including these more direct spin-off shows.

Gisondo and Gathegi are joined in Superman by David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Nicholas Hoult, all of whom can be seen in theaters now.

Why These Superman Spin-Offs Could Be Perfect for DC

DC Studios

There are many routes to take a Mr. Terrific spin-off series, but it would presumably see him blend his brains and superhero skills to tackle whatever villain it holds. As he doesn't exactly have the most iconic rogues’ gallery, the Superman off-shoot could pull an antagonist from any corner of the DC universe for Michael Holt to tackle either alone or as part of a superhero team.

While Mr. Terrific is currently a member of the Justice Gang, some have theorized he will soon form another superhero team in the DCU - The Terrifics. Superman already featured two members of that team with Terrific himself and Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho, with Phantom Girl and Plastic Man (who is one of 10 characters who could be the DCU’s Deadpool) still to enter the fray.

It’s hard to tell what a spin-off starring cub reporter Jimmy Olsen could look like, but one has to imagine it would feature other members of the Daily Planet crew. Perhaps it could be a workplace comedy set at the Metropolis newspaper with a running gag about Clark Kent’s frequent and unexplained disappearances for his heroic antics.