Jon Bernthal's The Punisher was recently confirmed for a spot in an MCU film, which may open the door for other characters from Marvel's Netflix (now Disney+) shows to do the same. To the fans' excitement, Bernthal will jump from his role in Daredevil: Born Again to the big screen in Spider-Man 4. This move from Marvel Studios suggests that other characters from the Netflix era of shows who have been introduced into the MCU via Daredevil: Born Again might have a similar shot at being brought into a Marvel movie.

Marvel Studios has slowly been re-introducing the characters of the Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist era after the studio regained the rights to the Defenders' names from Netflix. The studio's first move was to introduce Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, before Cox was given his own dedicated series with Daredevil: Born Again. This show has served as a gateway to bring back several characters from the Netflix Marvel era and cement them as canon entities in the MCU.

As the MCU continues to roll out more projects in Phase 6 and beyond, there are several places these Netflix Marvel characters could fit in the expanding MCU. It can be presumed that Marvel Studios might want to introduce audiences to these characters on Disney+ first before launching them into the MCU. Several Marvel characters have already taken that step and are now primed for the big screen.

These Netflix Marvel Characters Could Appear in an MCU Film

Karen Page

Disney+

Matt Murdock's friend, love interest, and former office manager, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), was a core part of Daredevil and was brought back in Daredevil: Born Again, albeit briefly. Karen is expected to be a larger part of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and may even be tied to the Punisher's solo film on Disney+, given her history with Frank Castle from the Netflix era.

With Daredevil appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Punisher confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this could open the door for Karen to appear in a Spider-Man film as well.

Kingpin

Disney+

Kingpin is one of the most notorious villains in Marvel comics, and in particular, he is a notable Spider-Man villain, giving him a perfect entryway into a big-screen Spider-Man film like his Daredevil: Born Again co-stars. While Marvel Studios would probably love to bring Wilson Fisk into an MCU movie, there's a few obstacles that prevent that from happening.

Actor Vincent D'Onofrio revealed that Kingpin's rights situation restricts his appearances to television, making a role in an MCU film a legal impossibility. However, if Marvel Studios finds a way to get around this red tape, Kingpin is one character who would serve well in any of the New York-based MCU projects.

Vanessa Fisk

Disney+

While Fisk is prohibited from appearing in MCU movies, it may not be the same for his wife, Vanessa (played by Ayelet Zurer). After Kingpin was injured in a fight with Maya Lopez in Echo, Vanessa took over the running of his criminal empire, so she was angered when Fisk recovered and decided to become New York City's mayor rather than return to her side.

Now a bona fide crime lord, Vanessa is another character primed for a Marvel movie appearance, most likely also in a Spider-Man story, as her character interacts most with the web-slinger in Marvel comics.

Jessica Jones

Netflix

Krysten Ritter received three seasons of her own show on Netflix where she starred as the superhero PI Jessica Jones. Her return to the MCU was recently announced in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, making the sarcastic investigator an obvious choice for an MCU film appearance.

Jessica Jones has a rich history with other Marvel heroes in the comics, which could lead to her appearing in several MCU movies. Her location in New York and her comics history with Peter Parker make her another logical choice for a Spider-Man appearance. Jessica also has a close friendship with Carol Danvers in the comics, which could make her a good fit for a Captain Marvel project.

Bullseye

Disney+

After Bullseye had his back broken in Daredevil and returned in Daredevil: Born Again to murder one of Matt Murdock's closest friends, the marksman is one Marvel villain the MCU may want to take advantage of. A Bullseye variant has already appeared in the void in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Wilson Bethel's version of the character could have a future beyond Daredevil: Born Again.

Notably, Bullseye has been a member of the Thunderbolts in Marvel Comics, which could lead the antihero to eventually have a role on the MCU team now that they've been established.