Scarlett Johansson Just Joined Her 4th Big Movie Franchise After Leaving Marvel

Recent news confirmed Scarlett Johansson is set to join her fourth movie franchise post-Marvel and eighth tentpole series overall. For more than a decade, Scarlett Johansson was best known to moviegoers for her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff (also known as Black Widow) in the MCU. However, in 2020, it was revealed that the Avengers star would hang up the Widow's Bite gauntlets and depart the super-powered universe.

That has not stopped Johansson from dipping her toe back into the world of franchise entertainment, though. The former MCU actress has already appeared in two more mega movie franchises, and was just confirmed to appear in a third sometime in the next couple of years.

According to Deadline, Johansson has signed on to play a new character in Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II. It is unclear what specific role the former Black Widow star will play in the 2027 film, but several reports have suggested she could be playing a new love interest for Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman, and she could have a villainous bent.

This comes mere days after it was confirmed that Johansson will also lead Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist movie from Blumhouse and Universal. This reimagining of the classic horror franchise comes just a few years after 2023's The Exorcist: Believer underperformed at the box office.

The Batman is just the latest big-name franchise that Johansson has attached her name to. She has eight other tentpole series already in her filmography, including some of the biggest in Hollywood history.

Every Major Movie Franchise Scarlett Johansson Has Appeared In

Home Alone

20th Century Studios

In one of her first-ever acting roles, Scarlett Johansson played Molly Pruitt in 1997's Home Alone 3. She appeared in the movie as the pre-teen sister of the film's central hero, Alex, as he defended their family home from an inept group of criminals.

SpongeBob SquarePants

Nickelodeon

I bet you didn't know Scarlett Johansson played a pivotal role in the very first SpongeBob film. Yup, the Black Widow star voiced Neptune's daughter, Princess Mindy, in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios

Of course, the role for which most moviegoers around the globe know Johansson is Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From 2010 to 2021, Johansson played the former Red Room Assassin turned world-saving Avenger in nine total MCU films.

Sing

Universal Pictures

Sing marks the only other movie franchise outside the MCU in which Scarlett Johansson has appeared in more than one entry. In the fan-favorite animated musical adventures, Johansson brings Ash, a teenage punk-rocking porcupine, to life.

Ghost in the Shell

Paramount Pictures

In 2017, the former MCU star planted her flag in one of the most beloved anime stories of all time, Ghost in the Shell. In the ill-fated live-action adaptation of Masamune Shirow's acclaimed cyberpunk franchise, Johansson played the movie's central hero, the cybernetically enhanced police detective Motoko Kusanagi.

Transformers

Paramount Pictures

In 2024, Johansson lent her voice to the Transformers franchise for the first time, joining her MCU co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry in the much-celebrated Transformers One. In the animated adventure, Johansson brought Elita-1 to life.

Jurassic World

Universal Pictures

After fighting aliens, rogue AI, and trained assassins in the MCU, Scarlett Johansson said it was time she took things prehistoric. Earlier this year, the 41-year-old star was seen leading the next chapter in the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth. With a sequel already announced, it seems as though Rebirth was not the last time fans will see Johansson take on some dinosaurs.

Exorcist

Warner Bros.

One of two upcoming movie franchises confirmed to feature Scarlett Johansson is the new entry into the Exorcist series. Written and directed by modern horror mastermind Mike Flanagan, the latest film in the 52-year-old series of spine-chilling cinematic endeavors will kick off a new era with Johansson at the forefront.

The Batman

Warner Bros.

After leaving the MCU in the rearview, many thought Johansson had retired from the super-powered game for good. That has all changed, though, as the longtime Marvel star has picked The Batman 2 as her next comic book adaptation, starring alongside Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright in the DC Comics epic. The Batman 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.