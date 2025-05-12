Marvel Writer Says This Original Avenger Is Truly Done With the MCU

A Marvel Studios writer revealed that one of the original MCU Avengers is truly done with the franchise forever. In the years since 2012's The Avengers, several key members from the super-powered team-up have slowly been sunset in the franchise. However, names like Robert Downey Jr. (despite his character being dead in the MCU) started to pop back up at Marvel Studios, leaving some to wonder if anyone is ever actually gone in the series.

One name, though, that seems unlikely ever to make their MCU comeback is Scarlett Johansson, according to Marvel writer Eric Pearson. Pearson admitted as such in promoting his latest film for the franchise, Thunderbolts*, disclosing he truly believes the Black Widow actor is done with Marvel Studios.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Pearson was asked about whether he sees Johansson coming back to the franchise in any form, to which he said, "I would be surprised:"

"I will preface by saying that I have no idea, but I don’t think so. I feel like her end in 'Endgame' and then her epilogue with our Black Widow prequel were so lovely. So I would be surprised, but I know nothing about that. I have very little knowledge of what’s going on with 'Doomsday' right now."

Johansson's last MCU appearance came in 2021's Black Widow, where she played the leading role, finally getting the solo film treatment that many of her Avengers teammates had received over the years.

The Black Widow actress notably had a public falling out with Marvel Studios after Black Widow's release, following a legal battle with Disney over the movie's simultaneous streaming/theatrical release.

Johansson has since said she is done with the franchise, telling fans that Natasha Romanoff has done "all that [she] had to do:"

"I'm done. Yes, I'm done… Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also, coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

Scarlett Johansson played Black Widow in the MCU in eight total Marvel Studios movies, dating back to Iron Man 2 in 2010. She left the series after her work in Black Widow, paving the path forward for her in-universe sister Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh).

There has been talk of the Natasha Romanoff actress returning as an executive producer on a Marvel Studios project, but specific details of that title have not yet been revealed.

Is Scarlett Johansson Really Done With the MCU?

Marvel Studios

In the world of Marvel Comics no one is ever really truly gone, but Scarlett Johansson is looking as close to done with the franchise as one could get. However, there is a chance she will come back; it would just have to be in the absolute perfect circumstances.

The only way fans will likely ever see Johansson back in the MCU will be if the rest of the original Avengers also come back.

With Robert Downey Jr. confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday (albeit as Doctor Doom and not Tony Stark) and rumors pointing to names like Chris Evans on board for the new Avengers duology as well, perhaps now is the time for Scarlett Johansson to come back as well.

What if Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars sees the OG Avengers team all back as Multiversal villain versions of themselves, forcing the new Avengers team to take them on head-to-head?

This could serve as the perfect way to end this era of MCU storytelling before the franchise's assumed narrowing that will come with the end of the Multiverse Saga. Of course, this would require Johansson to have changed her tune about working with Marvel Studios, but stranger things have happened.