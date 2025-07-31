Disney+ Confirms Marvel's Next Show Will Repeat a Beloved WandaVision Tradition

Marvel's next Disney+ series is set to bring back a fan-favorite element that WandaVision viewers couldn't get enough of. Disney+ has officially confirmed that this upcoming project will be bringing back its release strategy from 2021. Marvel Studios has been releasing several TV projects per year on Disney+ since 2021, with a wide array of release schedules.

Marvel Studios is bringing back a familiar release-day tradition with its upcoming animated series Eyes of Wakanda, which will premiere on a Friday, marking the first time an MCU Disney+ series has dropped on that day since WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier back in 2021.

While most recent Marvel shows have shifted to midweek releases, this Friday debut nods to the early days of the MCU's streaming era, when Fridays became appointment viewing for fans, especially WandaVision.

However, unlike those earlier series, Eyes of Wakanda will not follow a weekly rollout; all four episodes will be available to stream at once on August 1, giving fans the chance to binge the entire season in one sitting.

The release timeline for Eyes of Wakanda has been anything but consistent, with Marvel Studios shifting the date multiple times before finally settling on August 1.

The series was originally slated for late 2024, then shifted to August 5, then delayed further to August 27, only to be unexpectedly moved up again. This erratic scheduling has left fans re-circling their calendars, ultimately launching just one week after The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Interestingly, Loki Season 2 nearly followed suit, with Disney+ originally planning to release the premiere on Friday, October 6, 2023. But in a last-minute move, the show's launch was shifted up a day to Thursday night, continuing the trend of non-Friday releases.

Most MCU projects since Loki Season 1 shifted up two days, initially going away from the Friday releases, have been released on Wednesdays, or more recently Tuesday evenings for those in PST or EST timezones. Most recently, Ironheart released its first half of episodes on the evening of Tuesday, June 24.

Marvel Animation's next project, following Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, is also set to debut on a Friday, releasing on October 3. When the MCU heads back to live action on Disney+, Wonder Man will release sometime in December of this year.

On the narrative side, Eyes of Wakanda follows generations of Wakandan warriors on globe-spanning missions to recover powerful Vibranium artifacts stolen from their homeland.

Set across various eras, the show explores different cultures and time periods, including a 16th-century storyline featuring Wu Ao-Shi, the first female Iron Fist in Marvel Comics, now voiced by Jona Xiao. Each episode is expected to highlight a new chapter in Wakanda's hidden history.

Who Should Watch Eyes of Wakanda?

Fans of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will find Eyes of Wakanda especially compelling, as the series expands on the rich lore, cultural legacy, and global influence of Wakanda introduced in those films.

Viewers who enjoyed the political intrigue, advanced technology, and deep-rooted traditions of Wakanda will likely appreciate how this show explores the nation's history, expanding the lore that MCU fans love.

Those who loved What If...? or X-Men '97, any of Marvel's other animated ventures, may also be drawn to Eyes of Wakanda for its stylized storytelling.

Additionally, longtime Marvel Comics readers and fans of mystical martial arts elements like those found in Iron Fist will be intrigued by the inclusion of Wu Ao-Shi. Ultimately, Eyes of Wakanda is perfect for anyone looking to dive deeper into the MCU's untold stories, which has been Marvel's clear goal with this new animated series.