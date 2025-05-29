All 5 Marvel TV Shows Releasing In the Rest of 2025

After kicking off the year with one of its biggest slates in recent memory, Marvel still has plenty of TV shows left to be released before the end of 2025. Along with a pair of big-screen movies already released, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, Marvel's TV side shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to a number of thrilling projects.

Marvel has five TV shows left to be released in 2025, four of them coming from Marvel Studios in the MCU. 2024 was one of the lightest years in the Multiverse Saga for the MCU after only three TV shows and one movie were released, but those numbers rose dramatically in the months to follow, in and out of the MCU. On the theatrical side, Marvel Studios still has one major release left, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps potentially on its way to being one of the MCU's biggest movies ever. Alongside that movie, Disney+ will gain five new entries from the greater Marvel universe to enjoy as well.

Every Marvel TV Project Releasing in the Rest of 2025

Ironheart

Marvel Studios

Coming next on Marvel Studios' release schedule is Ironheart, produced by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler and starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. This show will follow up on the story laid out for Riri in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which first introduced her to the MCU.

Teased to be a battle between technology and magic, Riri will be back in her hometown of Chicago for some of the series while continuing her studies at MIT. She will also be tasked with facing a dangerous new enemy known as The Hood, who could potentially have ties to the supernatural side of the MCU through characters like Mephisto.

Ironheart will kick off with a three-episode release on Tuesday, June 24.

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Animation

Continuing the Wakanda theme on Disney+ is the animated Eyes of Wakanda series, which will be the first Black Panther-centric project since Ryan Coogler's second solo movie. This show will take a deep dive back in time to look at the history of Wakanda, specifically showing its evolving army and spies as they expand their presence across the world.

Limited to four episodes, this series will follow "brave Wakandan warriors throughout history" as they search the planet to recover lost artifacts made of Vibranium. The central players in this series will be the Dogs of War, Wakanda's secret police (similar to the CIA), and the show will feature the talents of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, and Steve Toussaint.

Eyes of Wakanda will debut on Disney+ on August 6.

Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

Marvel

Developed for a younger audience on Disney Jr., Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends will be the first Iron Man project made for preschoolers, featuring a number of major Marvel names. Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk) will join forces to keep the world safe, taking inspiration from Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU hero.

While plot details remain under wraps, the titular trio will be joined by Vision as they work out of a beachfront base known as Iron Quarters. Next to them will be the furry pup named Gamma, who has her own Iron Pup suit to fight missions next to the core team. Mason Blomberg (Tony Stark), Kapri Ladd (Riri Williams), Aidyn Ahn (Amadeus Cho) will lead the way in the voice cast.

Iron Man and his Awesome Friends airs on Disney Jr. sometime this summer.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

Coming as a spin-off from a Season 1 episode of Marvel Studios' What If...? will be Marvel Zombies, the MCU's second R-rated project of 2025 after Daredevil: Born Again. The MCU's biggest heroes and villains are expected to return in animated form to fight a new zombie invasion following Janet Van Dyne's time in the Quantum Realm.

Many of Marvel's most memorable names will voice their live-action characters in this animated series, such as Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), and more.

Marvel Zombies will begin streaming on Disney+ on October 3.

Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

The MCU's third and final live-action Disney+ series (and the only one designated under the Marvel Spotlight banner) will be Wonder Man. Centered on Simon Williams, an aspiring actor who later turns into a superhero, this show will take a unique look at the MCU through the lens of Hollywood.

Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will take on the titular role of Simon Williams, and MCU mainstay Ben Kingsley will join him as Trevor Slattery (last seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Consisting of eight 30-minute episodes, this show will dive into the inner workings of the film industry as Simon learns the ropes as an actor and a hero.

Wonder Man debuts on Disney+ in December.