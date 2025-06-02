Marvel Announces Surprise New Disney+ Show Releasing This Month

Marvel announced the release of a surprising new addition to its list of shows on Disney+ in June 2025. Marvel's small-screen future will return to form this month as it welcomes a new show by reintroducing Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams in Ironheart. Aside from the armored heroine's small-screen debut, plenty of projects under the Marvel brand are slated to premiere in 2025 and beyond, including a recently announced project that would bring joy to young fans of the franchise.

Disney confirmed that Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 4 will premiere on Disney Jr. on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT. Six episodes will then be available to stream on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends' Season 4 release on the streamer was a surprise, considering it wasn't part of Disney+'s original June 2025 slate. The series is one of six upcoming TV or film appearances for Spider-Man.

The series has exceeded expectations by becoming the No. 2 streaming series for kids and boys aged 2 to 5, garnering 2.3 billion views across Disney Jr. and Marvel HQ YouTube channels. It also has 896 million hours streamed globally on Disney+ (via Disney).

Season 4 is set to revolve around the "Water-Webs" story arc for Peter Parker and his friends, who unexpectedly receive water-themed powers and pirate suits. It is also poised to continue the "Dino-Webs" storyline from the previous season.

Aside from its Season 4 release, Disney confirmed that a new batch of shorts under the Spidey and his Amazing Friends banner will also premiere on Monday, June 16, 2025, on Disney Channel, Disney Jr., and the YouTube channels of Disney Jr. and Marvel HQ. The shorts will then premiere on Disney+ on June 25, 2025.

Captain America and Jeff the Land Shark from Marvel Rivals are also confirmed to appear in Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends includes a voice cast led by Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker, Audrey Bennett as Gwen Stacy, Carter Young as Miles Morales, and John Stamos as Tony Stark.

Every Marvel Disney+ Show Confirmed for Release in 2025 & Beyond

Ironheart

Ironheart is set for a historic three-episode premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. The upcoming MCU series will continue the story of Riri Williams after her impactful debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, going through ups and downs in her journey at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The series is expected to showcase a clash of epic proportions between magic and science as Ironheart goes up against The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

Eyes of Wakanda

Eyes of Wakanda is a unique animated project under the MCU banner because it unpacks Wakanda's secrets like never before. The series explores a group known as the Hatut Zeraze, a circle of Wakandan warriors tasked with recovering stolen Vibranium artifacts worldwide.

The animated series is confirmed to introduce a female James Bond into the MCU, who will be crucial in moving the espionage story forward in the Western Bronze Age.

Eyes of Wakanda is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 6, 2025.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies will continue the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse storyline showcased in What If...? Season 1. The animated series boasts a star-studded cast of voice actors, headlined by nine MCU stars, namely Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Awkwafina's Katy, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Randall Park's Jimmy Woo, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

Marvel Zombies premieres on Disney+ on October 3, 2025.

Wonder Man

As one of the 17 new characters joining the MCU in 2025, Wonder Man (starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular character) follows aspiring actor Simon Williams as he navigates life as a superhero living in the confines of the entertainment industry.

Set to release sometime in December 2025, Marvel Studios confirmed that Wonder Man will have eight 30-minute episodes.

X-Men '97

Following a strong debut season on Disney+, X-Men '97 will look to make the same impact once it returns for Season 2 sometime in 2026. Plot details of the show's sophomore run are still being kept under wraps, but Ross Marquand (who brings Charles Xavier to life in the series) teased that Season 2 will be darker than the first.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The hype surrounding Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 remains high after Marvel Studios confirmed the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones for the upcoming sophomore run on Disney+. Season 2 of the Charlie Cox-led series is expected to dial up the stakes as Matt Murdock recruits old and new allies to form an army to prevent Mayor Wilson Fisk's reign of terror in New York City.