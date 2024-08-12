Disney Omits 7 MCU Disney+ Series From Upcoming Releases Schedule

Disney omitted seven upcoming MCU Disney+ series from its official upcoming release schedule.

2024 has been a relatively slow year for the MCU both in theaters and on Disney+. Deadpool & Wolverine was the franchise's only theatrical release while Echo and Agatha All Along could be the only streaming releases this year.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel shared announcements for several movies, including the newly-titled Avengers: Doomsday and its successor, Avengers: Secret Wars.

As for Disney+, the upcoming slate is a little more uncertain.

Disney Omits 7 MCU Disney+ Shows from Release Schedule

As part of Disney's Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation, the studio left off seven upcoming Disney+ shows from the schedule.

Disney included Agatha All Along (September 18) and Daredevil: Born Again (March 2025) as part of the release with specific release schedule updates.

Also listed were Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (formerly titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year), and the Disney+ release for Deadpool & Wolverine. However, none of those projects have release dates yet.

The full list of projects in this release can be seen below:

Important to note is that this list is not an exhaustive one, meaning there may not be confirmed updates that have been made public for every project.

Some of these series also got an update in Marvel's presentations at the 2024 D23 expo, which will be discussed as well. All of these shows will debut "in the next 18 months," with the exception of Marvel Zombies.

Listed below are all seven titles not included in the report:

Ironheart

Marvel Studios

Following her introduction in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (read more about other sequel series), Dominique Thorne will finally return for her character;s solo project in Disney+'s Ironheart.

Serving as a direct follow-up to Black Panther 2, the Iron Man-inspired tech savant will now lead her own series, going back to her home city of Chicago to face a new threat.

The series has been teased as a battle of "tech versus magic" behind Anthony Ramos' casting as the mystical villain called The Hood. Riri Williams will also reportedly face Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto, a villain who has been rumored for an MCU debut since the start of Phase 4.

Having faced multiple release date delays, Ironheart is now rumored to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2025.

Ironheart was part of Marvel's presentation at the 2024 D23 expo as producer Ryan Coogler came on stage with the cast.

Fans saw a short trailer for the new series and learned about Riri getting expelled from MIT before encountering The Hood, who was shown embracing the world of dark magic. Also shown is a glimpse at a new white armor for this up-and-coming heroine.

What If...? Season 3

Marvel Studios

What If...? will become the first MCU series to get a third season — animated or live-action — after Season 2 took a unique premiere route in December 2023 (bringing one episode per day for nine straight days).

Development on Season 3 started as far back as Summer 2022, although not many specific story or development updates have been revealed since that time.

Thus far, a February 2024 update confirmed a Season 3 appearance for Sam Wilson's Captain America and Monica Rambeau. Marvel also shared a clip confirming an episode featuring the Winter Soldier and the Red Guardian being caught on the road by Bill Foster.

What If...? Season 3 does not have a release date, although fans hope to see it hit Disney+ sometime in 2025.

At D23, the MCU's first animated series featured on stage as director Bryan Andrews teased Season 3 to be "The final arch of The Watcher’s Multiverse-spanning story."

In privately released footage, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is heard delivering the classic "Avengers, Assemble" line. Additionally, Black Widow's Red Guardian and Melina Vostokoff get their own high-tech mech suits while the Red Guardian expresses his joy to be an Avenger.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies will be a major step forward for Marvel Studios as its first TV-MA-rated animated series, marking only the third R-rated project in MCU history after Deadpool & Wolverine and Echo.

Following up on What If...? Season 1, Episode 5's zombie-filled story, this series will take a deep dive into the undead for an entire series. Over a dozen characters are already confirmed for inclusion, which even brings heroes like Okoye and Captain Marvel into play as zombies.

Star Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) shared exclusively with The Direct in November 2023 that recording was completely done for the series, also comparing her character to Frodo from The Lord of the Rings.

Although Marvel initially confirmed Marvel Zombies would debut in 2024, it may be pushed back until at least 2025, if not 2026.

Zombies closed out Marvel Animation's D23 presentation as it was teased to be a sequel to the What If...? zombie episode. It will be four episodes long (the shortest in MCU history), each serving as "its own event."

Fans saw early footage from the series that saw Wenwu/The Mandarin saving his son, Shang-Chi, from being turned into a zombie by putting the Ten Rings on him.

He and Katy are seen after a five-year time jump leading a caravan in post-apocalyptic wasteland reminiscent of Mad Max.

Described as "hardcore," Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Marvel Zombies is "not coming out for a bit."

Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will move over to the Marvel universe from the Aquaman movies playing the leading role of Simon Williams in Wonder Man on Disney+. Initially introduced as a villain in Marvel Comics, Wonder Man is a superhero who can use ionic energy as a weapon.

Simon starts as an actor before his superpowers kick in — a storyline that will likely be used in the character's first foray into live-action. Fans see a further indication of this with Ben Kingsley returning to the MCU in this series as Trevor Slattery, the fan-favorite failed actor who once embodied the Mandarin in Iron Man 3.

This show will also be different as it becomes the second-ever Marvel Studios "spotlight" project, which started with Echo. This means that it will largely be a standalone story, but it will still have noticeable MCU ties such as Ben Kingsley's place in the cast.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, filming for Wonder Man finished in April 2024, but there is still no confirmed release timeline.

Untitled Vision Series

Marvel Studios

Following his run on 2021's WandaVision, Paul Bettany was confirmed to continue his run Vision in the MCU with his solo series coming in 2026 (via Variety). Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas will serve as the showrunner as Bettany returns for his 10th appearance in the MCU.

Due to this series being so far out release-wise, no story details have been publicly released and no signs are pointing to when filming may start.

The story will likely focus on Bettany's take on White Vision, who became a real being in the final episode of WandaVision. Vision then gave that android his memories, allowing the character to live on in a new way.

Untitled Nova series

Marvel Studios

Speaking with ComicBook, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared an exciting update on Nova in July 2024. While his entry is still "three or four years out," Feige confirmed the character would get his own Disney+ show.

Disney is only in early development on this series as Feige noted that it would not be making its Disney+ debut until sometime in 2027 or 2028.

It is also unknown whether the main character will be the Richard Rider or Sam Alexander version of Nova, although the hero's entry is a highly-anticipated one.

X-Men 97 Season 2

Marvel Studios

Even before X-Men '97 became a smash hit for Marvel Studios, Wolverine voice actor star Cal Dodd revealed in early 2023 that work had already started for Season 2. Marvel already had a multi-season plan in the works for this series before its first season debuted in March 2024.

As of writing, there is no indication of how far into production Season 2 is, although it has been in the works for most of the last two years already.

The next season is sure to follow up on an explosive Season 1 finale that sent the X-Men across space and time and split up the team.

Cyclops and Jean are in 3960 A.D. as they meet Mother Askani and a young Nathan Summers while the rest of the team is in Ancient Egypt coming face-to-face with En Sabah Nur, who eventually becomes Apocalypse.

X-Men '97 Season 2 was featured at D23, even featuring an appearance by Rogue star Lenore Zann and Wolverine voice actor Cal Dodd.

Although Brad Winderbaum admitted the team had to limit themselves in terms of characters coming in Season 2, one hero confirmed to get more shine is Bishop. The mutant character Danger was also confirmed for inclusion in the series.

Brad confirmed X-Men '97 season 2 would be released "within the next 18 months", or in other words, before the end of 2025.

