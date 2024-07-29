Disney+ celebrated Deadpool & Wolverine's (Deadpool 3) release in theaters with a special tease for the movie long before it begins streaming.

Deadpool 3 is already on its way to being one of 2024's biggest hits behind a cast littered with major stars.

It already grossed $38.5 million at the global box office from Thursday previews, easily marking the highest total ever for an R-rated movie and coming in eighth place all-time regardless of rating (per The Hollywood Reporter).

This comes on the back of a 79% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes (97% Audience Meter), giving it a chance to dominate against little competition.

Disney+ Shares Special Look at Deadpool 3

Disney+

Disney+ released a 3-minute and 39-second long special look at Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine following the threequel's debut in theaters.

After just over a minute of footage from 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2, the teaser moves to a quick montage of shots from Deadpool 3.

The footage shows Deadpool's search for Wolverine, eventually offering up an extended look at the first meeting between Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's main Deadpool 3 Variant.

When Will Deadpool 3's Disney Plus Streaming Release Happen?

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to have a shot at being one of 2024's highest-grossing movies in theaters. With the aforementioned Thursday preview numbers, a $200 million opening domestic weekend is not out of the question, which is something only eight other movies in history have done.

Were that success to continue, fans should not expect Deadpool 3 to be available to purchase online or stream for some time.

Recently, Disney set a 100-day theatrical run in place for the newest Pixar movie, Inside Out 2. Per Variety, that outing is now the highest-grossing animated film in history at nearly $1.5 billion globally.

In recent years, Marvel films have come to Disney+ about 90 days after they hit theaters, which was the case for The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While this could be the case for Deadpool 3 as well, if it winds up making more at the box office than its predecessors, that may call for a longer theatrical run the way it happened with Inside Out 2.

For now, that 90-day mark would put Deadpool 3's Disney+ debut sometime near the end of October. However, should the threequel be as successful as many expect it to be, that date could be pushed closer to the end of 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

