Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters worldwide, fans have begun to notice a Domino-sized absence left in the film.

Played by Joker star Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2, the luck-based X-Men hero broke onto the scene, playing opposite Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson on his super-powered mutant team, X-Force.

By the end of that 2018 sequel, it looked as though Beetz's Domino had become a permanent member of the Deadpool family, setting her up to be a part of any future movies the character happened to be a part of.

Where Was Domino in Deadpool 3?

While most of the Deadpool and Deadpool 2 cast appeared in some fashion in Deadpool & Wolverine, Zazie Beetz's domino was noticeably absent.

Much of Team Pool popped up to book-end the new Marvel Studios film, with characters like Morena Baccarin's Vanessa, Leslie Uggams' Blind Al, and Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead among others all reprising their roles from the past films.

However, Beetz's character is nowhere to be seen.

This likely has to do with potential budgetary constraints and getting the Joker and Atlanta actress back for the threequel, especially given the significantly scaled-down role she would have had in the movie.

One can assume that if she were to have appeared in the film, it would have been in a similar capacity to the rest of the Deadpool family that gets left behind on Earth-10005.

This cast of characters - who have come to love and be loved by Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth - show up for mere moments in the movie, getting less screentime than some of its mind-blowing cameos (read more about the Deadpool & Wolverine cameos).

In Deadpool 2, Beetz's character had a significant role, appearing in a majority of the film as well as most of the marketing leading up to its release.

Seeing as her potential role (and assumed paycheck) in Deadpool & Wolverine would have been leaner than before, one can easily see why she did not come back for the third film - if she was even offered to reprise her role in the first place.

While the lack of Beetz may surprise some seeing the movie for the first time, the Domino actress confirmed she would not be back in 2023.

At the time, she told Decider, she was "actually not in Deadpool 3:"

"Well I’m actually not in 'Deadpool 3,' so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. […] I’m excited to watch it."

This came several years after the Deadpool 2 star indicated she would like to come back if given the opportunity.

In 2021, she posited that she "would love to reprise the role" and had an interest in working out "a way to make a Domino movie or something like that:"

"No, I haven’t [heard about Domino's return]. I would love to revive the role. That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen. I haven’t had any specific conversations around it. But I’m interested. Not only would I love to revive the role, I would love to figure out a way to make a Domino movie or something like that. We’ll see what happens, but I haven’t had any personal conversations."

Should Deadpool ever have to reunite the X-Force in a potential Deadpool 4, then surely Beetz will be one of the first names to get the call; however, until then, Deadpool 2 marks her only appearance in the super-powered franchise.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

