After the world premiere and first press screenings of Deadpool & Wolverine, the official post-credit scene count for Marvel's latest movie has been confirmed.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third in the Deadpool franchise starring Ryan Reynolds, and the first to be officially part of the MCU. It is also the first MCU film to feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, after his many years in the role for the Fox Marvel movies.

[ Marvel Takes Action to Prevent Deadpool and Wolverine Spoilers from Spreading ]

How Many Post-Credit Scenes Does Deadpool & Wolverine Have?

Marvel

There is one post-credit scene in Deadpool & Wolverine, as confirmed by various individuals who saw the movie early at press screenings.

It is worth noting that, as structured, the credits of Deadpool and Wolverine do not allow for a mid-credits scene. In other MCU films, these will come between the first set of credits — usually depicted artistically in some capacity — and the second, which are standard rolling credits.

Deadpool & Wolverine only has the rolling credits.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 both also only have one post-credit scene each, so the continuation of that trend for the third movie in the franchise does not come as a major surprise.

Ahead of the movie, there have been some significant spoilers already made public (here's the full spoiler-y reveal list).

Warning: The remainder of this article contains confirmed spoilers from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Fans already know that the movie starts with Deadpool gruesomely murdering TVA agents using the bones of a dead Logan as his weapons.

Cameos from the likes of Happy Hogan, Thor, and Hulk have also been confirmed, as well as a montage of Wolverines from all across the multiverse.

However, the movie's advertising has indicated it will be riddled with other cameos, nods, and references. For instance, Jennifer Garner's Elektra was reported as being in the film before it even finished shooting, and Dafne Keene's Laura Kinney appeared in the movie's final trailer.

The inclusion of these cameos in the advertising and buildup has left many fans wondering if there are even better surprises to come. Fans can find out for themselves when the movie hits theaters on Friday, July 26.

Read more about Deadpool & Wolverine on The Direct:

Deadpool and Wolverine Popcorn Buckets: Where to Buy & When They'll Release

Deadpool and Wolverine: Strong Reactions to Early 30-Minute Preview Get Shared Online

Deadpool and Wolverine Runtime Sets New Franchise Record