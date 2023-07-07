Deadpool 3 to Feature Ben Affleck Daredevil's Elektra (Report)

Ben Affleck's Daredevil actress Jennifer Garner is set to return to her Marvel role Elektra in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth is headed back to the big screen in a big way, this time making his debut in the MCU after Disney's purchase of Deadpool rights-holder 20th Century Fox.

The Shawn Levy-directed comedy is set to be the first R-rated film in Marvel Studios' super-powered franchise and is looking like it will "crack open" Marvel Multiverse unlike anything in the franchise has before.

Not only will classic X-Men actor Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in the movie, but there are rumors of plenty of other familiar faces popping up as well.

Elektra Returns in Deadpool 3

Marvel

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Marvel Comics character Elektra in Deadpool 3.

Garner, who recently worked with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy on The Adam Project, previously played the master assassin in 2003's Daredevil film (starring Ben Affleck), eventually getting a spin-off of her own in the form of 2005's Elektra.

Both Daredevil and Elektra were critically maligned upon release in 2003 and 2005, with the pair currently sitting at 43% and 11% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

THR's Heat Vision newsletter adds to the news of Garner's involvement that the role has been described as a "cameo" in the Deadpool threequel set to feature Reynolds alongside another legacy Marvel actor Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

What Is Happening in Deadpool 3?

For many, the news of Jennifer Garner returning to the Marvel world (especially as her former character Elektra) will be shocking.

Both of the actress' appearances as the character did not fare well, becoming two of the worst-reviewed superhero movies ever and seeing skinny box office returns.

So why exactly would she want to return to the role more than 15 years later? Well, it likely has a lot to do with the actual plot of Deadpool 3.

Details about the threequel's story have been scarce, but what has been revealed is this idea of a Multiversal "road trip" buddy cop adventure between Reynolds Wade Wilson and Jackman's Wolverine.

One direction the movie could go is a big-screen take on the fan-favorite Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comic run, but instead of the entire Marvel universe, he is taking on legacy Marvel characters from across the Multiverse as he tries to make his way to the MCU.

This would justify the inclusion of someone like Jennifer Garner and would set up plenty of other exciting cameos from the Fox Marvel movies and beyond for Reynolds and co. to poke fun at in typical Deadpool movie fashion.

It will be interesting to see though if her Daredevil co-star Ben Affleck also hops back in for some Marvel fun in the R-rated threequel, something that seems unlikely given the actor's history in the comic book movie world.

Deadpool 3 comes to theaters on May 3, 2024.