Deadpool & Wolverine gets closer and closer every day, and soon, Disney+ will see a project added to its library that sets up the new movie.

The third Deadpool movie, which will premiere in theaters on July 26, is confirmed to bridge some of the gaps between the MCU and the Fox Marvel movies — at least as it pertains to Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson.

Some of this includes the many confirmed cameos or crossover characters for Deadpool 3, like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in a main role and Aaron Stanford's Pyro in what seems to be a minor one.

Disney+ Adds Fox Movie With Deadpool 3 Connection

Daredevil

In an April 16 press release, Disney+ revealed that the 20th Century Fox's 2003 Daredevil movie will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday, May 1.

The movie stars Ben Affleck as Matt Murdock and — importantly in the context of Deadpool 3 — Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

Of course, Garner has already been confirmed to be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine as Elektra, who returns to the big screen for the first time since 2005's Elektra spin-off movie.

The timing here is interesting, as 2003's Daredevil is hitting Disney+ for the first time just under three months before one of its stars will reprise her role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Additionally, fans expect Deadpool 3 to feature many meta jokes about the different universes within the Marvel Multiverse, with Deadpool making several references to the fact that he is now under Disney's — and therefore the MCU's — umbrella.

Besides, this is all on top of Garner's role in the story. Though it is currently unknown where exactly she'll show up, it is easy to speculate that her appearance will be in the scene seemingly in The Void from Loki featured in many of the set leaks from the movie. With the 20th Century Fox logo crumbling down behind the action, it would make sense to see characters from the Fox Marvel universe appear.

So, fans should prepare for at least the possibility of nods to the non-MCU-canon 2003 Daredevil and 2005 Elektra movies. One easy way to do that is to watch the movies themselves, which fans can find on Disney+ starting in May.

What About The Daredevil Show?

Fans of the Netflix Daredevil series likely do not need to worry that this will impact the main-universe version of the character played by Charlie Cox. In fact, this extends to the Daredevil show's supporting cast, as well.

Filming for Daredevil: Born Again recently finished, and throughout the shoot, most of the original Netflix cast was brought back — most notably Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page).

In fact, one of the only main characters from the Daredevil show to not be confirmed is Elodie Yung's Elektra. This is interesting given that the only 2003 Daredevil character confirmed to be appearing in an MCU project is Garner's Elektra.

This is not to imply that Yung will be replaced by Garner. That logic would be flawed in many, many ways, and has a shaky premise anyway, given that Yung's Elektra is supposedly dead (though, that hasn't stopped her before). It's just an interesting coincidence.

Daredevil (2003) will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on May 1.