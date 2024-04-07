Marvel Studios Just Replaced Daredevil's Vanessa Actress for a Second Time

Daredevil: Born Again replaced its Vanessa Fisk actress once again as the Disney+ series continues its run-up to release.

Fans have been on a roller coaster with Daredevil: Born Again as Marvel Studios aims to reintroduce the Man Without Fear to the MCU.

Born Again was initially set to be seemingly a wholly new adventure separate from Marvel's Netflix series. It would feature some returning actors (i.e. Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock), but several familiar faces would be recast for the streaming epic.

However, that all looks to have changed, as a creative regime change on the project officially canonized the Netflix series, making Born Again a true successor as opposed to a reboot.

Daredevil Changes Vanessa Fisk Actors Again

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again has recast Vanessa Fisk for a second time.

New photos from the set of the super-powered streaming series (via @stevesandsNYC on Instagram) revealed Ayelet Zurer will be back in the role for Born Again. Zurer originally portrayed Vanessa, the wife of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, in Netflix's Daredevil series.

This comes after Zurer was originally replaced by Sandrine Holt, as reported in May 2023 (read more about Holt's casting here).

However, as the series underwent significant creative changes starting in Summer 2023, it seems Zurer was brought into the fold, with Born Again moving away from Holt despite the actress having filmed scenes for the show.

What's With the Changes to Daredevil: Born Again?

For those who have not kept up with the creative ups and downs of Daredevil: Born Again, this Vanessa Fisk casting news may be a little shocking.

A new Vanessa actress had been cast, filming was happening, and things were thought to have moved on.

It felt so definitive that Netflix's Vanessa Fisk actress Ayelet Zurer even took to social media to share her reaction to being recast.

In March 2023, Zurer posted, she was "sad to not take part," lamenting not being in Born Again:

"Sad to not take part. But I will always be Vincent D'Onofrio’s biggest fan."

But a lot has changed since then. A creative overhaul of the series - despite it having already started filming - was ordered during the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

Following this change, names like Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson are back, despite it being previously assumed they would not be.

Before, Born Again may have been apprehensive about embracing the character's Netflix history, but it seems to now be leaning hard into the performances from the previous show.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to come to Disney+ sometime in 2025.

