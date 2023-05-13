First Look at Daredevil’s Recast Vanessa Actress on Disney+ Set (Photos)

Sandrine Holt, who plays a recast Vanessa Fisk, was spotted on the set of Daredevil: Born Again.

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio previously expressed hopes of seeing Vanessa in the Disney+ series.

Ultimately, Holt was cast as the new actress to portray Wilson Fisk's wife, marking the first major recast of the upcoming MCU show.

Daredevil: Born Again Set Photo Shows New Vanessa Actress

Sandrine Holt

Daredevil News Updates, via Instagram, shared the first look at Sandrine Holt on the set of Daredevil: Born Again. The actress was spotted alongside fans during breaks in-between filming:

Given that it was previously confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again halted production due to the ongoing writers' strike, it's possible that the first look at Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk may need to wait.

Holt replaces Ayelet Zurer, the actress who portrayed Vanessa in all three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil:

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk

How Vanessa Fisk Fits in Disney+'s Daredevil (Theory)

It is unknown if what Sandrine Holt is wearing in the photos is her actual costume as Vanessa Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again. If it is, then there's a plausible explanation as to why Wilson Fisk's wife is wearing normal (and not-so-elegant) clothes.

At the end of Daredevil Season 3, Vanessa was captured by the police after the battle between Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, and Bullseye. While it remains to be seen if the story is canon to the MCU, it's possible that part of it will carry over in Daredevil: Born Again.

It's possible that Vanessa is in disguise after (presumably) escaping from prison, with the character potentially going to a meeting with her husband, the Kingpin.

The same batch of set photos reveals that Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is sporting an American flag pin, indicating that his campaign for the New York mayoral race is in full swing in the series. There's a chance that Vanessa is observing her husband's campaign from afar.

On the flip side, if the events of Daredevil Season 3 are not canon, then Born Again could tell the story of how Vanessa will ultimately become Wilson Fisk's wife.

Daredevil: Born Again has no release date yet.