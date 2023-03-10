Marvel Recasts Major Netflix Daredevil Character for Disney+ Reboot

With Daredevil: Born Again looking to make its mark on the MCU in 2024, the Disney+ show just recast a key role from the Netflix Daredevil series.

Fans were thrilled to hear at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Marvel Studios' new Daredevil series would bring back Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin after their impressive run in the Netflix show. But now, fans are highly anxious to find out how many other Netflix stars will come back from the original series as the MCU looks to develop something new for the Man Without Fear.

Recently, Jon Bernthal was confirmed to be on his way back into the story by reprising his role as Punisher, with excitement already building to see him develop the antihero further than ever in the wider MCU.

But that news also came with disappointment with the report that Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) were left off the call sheet, with many disappointed in the change in direction for the MCU reboot.

Disney+'s Daredevil Reboot Recasts Vanessa

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Marvel Studios has cast Sandrine Holt in the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, playing the role of Vanessa Fisk.

This marks the first major recast for the series, with Ayelet Zurer formerly playing the role in all three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil.

The call sheet also includes Michael Gandolfini and Margarita Levieva, whose roles are both being kept under wraps.

Additionally, the report noted that Michael Cuesta will direct the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again, although it wasn't confirmed how many episodes he'll direct.

In January 2022, Kingpin star Vincent D'Onofrio expressed hope for Zurer to come back to her role while discussing where he hopes to see Kingpin go in the MCU.

Daredevil Cast Coming Together as Filming Progresses

While fans have certainly lamented some of the MCU's decisions with Daredevil: Born Again, especially on the casting front in the last few days, this will be an exciting opportunity for Sandrine Holt to play a key role in Daredevil's story. With her experience on high-profile shows like House of Cards and Better Call Saul, joining the MCU will put her right in the middle of the biggest comic-book movie phenomenon worldwide.

This report also didn't indicate the reasoning for the recast, which many will be discussing after Ayulet Zurer's performance in the Netflix series, especially with the debate over Daredevil's canon status with the still raging on.

With Daredevil fans looking forward to more information on the series now that filming is officially underway in New York City, Sandrine Holt's casting will be a key piece of news to follow as Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin evolves in his post-Hawkeye story.

This will be one of many ways that the new Disney+ show differs from its Netflix counterpart, and with filming lasting the rest of this year, this new take on Vanessa will hold fans' interest all throughout development.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming and is set to release on Disney+ in Spring 2024.