Daredevil Actress Breaks Silence on Her Recasting for MCU Reboot

After having her role recast for the MCU's upcoming Disney+ show, Daredevil: Born Again, one of the stars from the original Daredevil Netflix series broke her silence on the move.

Daredevil Star Speaks Out on Born Again Recast

Netflix

Actress Ayelet Zurer, who portrayed Wilson Fisk's love interest and eventual wife, Vanessa, in Netflix's Daredevil, took to Instagram to finally address being recast for Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again series.

This comes after Sandrine Holt was cast as Vanessa Fisk for the new MCU series, making her the first known character to be publicly recast from the Netflix show.

Zurer shared an article looking back on her Daredevil character, highlighting her best moments from her original three-season run.

Instagram

In the second part of her Instagram Story, she expressed her sadness to not continue on in the Disney+ show while sharing how big of a fan she still is of Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin:

"Sad to not take part. But I will always be Vincent D'Onofrio’s biggest fan"

Instagram

This story is developing. Check back for updates!