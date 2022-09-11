Daredevil’s Kingpin Actor Makes Special Promise to Fans for New MCU Reboot

It was pandamonium at San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced Daredevil: Born Again. An 18-episode first season that would see the return of Charlie Cox as Matthew Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin.

None were more excited than the two stars with both of them already returning in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, respectively. It's clear that Marvel Studios has big plans for both of them moving forward.

At D23 Expo 2022, Cox and D'Onofrio were on the stage together, reunited, to enormous fanfare. But, after the show, D'Onofrio gave a promise to fans.

Kingpin Actor Promises Incredible Return

Marvel

After his appearance alongside Charlie Cox at the Marvel Studios panel at D23 Expo 2022, Vincent D'Onofrio took to Twitter to promise fans "to bring you an incredible Daredevil: Born Again:"

"Truly looking forward to working with my friend Charlie again. I know I can speak for Charlie as well when I say we promise to bring you an incredible Daredevil: Born Again."

On the carpet, Cox was interviewed by Marvel who said that it's "been surreal" stepping back into the role and how he "met some of the writers of the show last night" and pushed to work with them sooner out of excitement:

“It’s really been surreal. It’s been very emotional. I’m beyond excited and grateful. I met some of the writers of the show last night and I was like, ‘Can we start sooner please?’ So it’s really exciting.”

On the stage at D23 Expo, Cox was asked by Kevin Feige what it was like being back.

"It's emotional," said Cox. He described it as "an odd feeling" and how both him and D'Onofrio are "starting again:"

“I mean, it’s emotional. It’s really, really emotional. It’s a… what an odd feeling to have been in some ways been doing this for a while and yet we’re starting again, you know? We get double the amount of time.”

Feige also asked D'Onofrio what happened to him in the last episode of Hawkeye and how he felt about being back.

Recalling his time filming Echo, D'Onofrio felt that bringing Fisk and Maya together again was "an absolute thrill" and commended "Alaqua's capabilities" as an actor:

“… It’s a great cast. I was just so impressed by all these people. They’re just… you’ll see. They’re just amazing talents, all of them. And… you know, to bring Fisk and Maya back together again was that was just an absolute thrill. I saw Alaqua’s capabilities when we did Hawkeye, but I really had no idea the extent and her talent. And we had some crazy scenes. And… to be with another actor that has the kind of talent that she does where we’re just one-on-one with each other, full on, it was just extraordinary.”

Actors Ecstatic About Daredevil Reboot

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio seem beyond excited to reunite as their characters in Daredevil: Born Again. Not only will the show have a larger budget than on Netflix, but now it'll be free to connect to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some fans may be disappointed that this won't be a direct continuation of Netflix's Daredevil, but that shouldn't discourage them. Both actors' enthusiasm should be enough for fans to get excited about what Marvel Studios has planned for the future.

But, to see if D'Onofrio's promise is fulfilled, fans will have to wait to watch Daredevil: Born Again in Spring 2024 on Disney+.