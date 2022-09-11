Daredevil Star Sets the Record Straight on Disney+ 'Season 4' Confusion

Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This marked the actor's first appearance in the MCU after he played the character in Netflix's Daredevil series that lasted three seasons. Following his brief role in No Way Home, fans began to wonder what plans Marvel Studios had for Cox in the future.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced that Daredevil would be returning to the small screen for his own solo project on Disney+, slated for release in Spring 2024 and titled Daredevil: Born Again. In addition to that, it was also confirmed that he would be making a brief appearance in She-Hulk, and then play a larger role in Echo.

Many fans have been confused about whether or not the Netflix series is canon to the MCU timeline, as well as if Born Again will be a continuation of that story or something entirely new. Cox himself has recently spoken on the matter, sharing some insight from his perspective.

Daredevil: Born Again is Different from Netflix Series

In a recent interview with Extra TV, Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox was asked about the upcoming show and if it was connected to the Netflix series he starred in from 2015-2018.

Cox quickly stated that he "(doesn't) know anything," but has a "feeling" that this "is a new beginning," with "new ideas" and won't be tied to the Netflix series:

"I don’t know anything. I haven’t seen a script… My feeling is, based on the title ‘Born Again,’ I think that the sense is it is a new beginning, it is going to be different, it is going to be totally different. It is going to be new stories, and new ideas."

The actor went on to say that he spoke to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about the situation, where the MCU mastermind explained that the new series "is a Season 1" and "not a Season 4," which Cox believes is "the way to go:"

"It is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing. Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently."

The man behind the mask also spoke with Variety at Disney's D23 Expo, where he was asked about the darkness of the upcoming Born Again series and how it compares to the Netflix show.

Cox responded by saying he "(has) no idea," but that he expects it to be different "because (they're) doing more episodes" and it's "on a different platform:"

"I have no idea. I don't know that it will be any darker. Will it be less dark? What does dark even mean? Where is that tonal shift? There will be a tonal shift, I'm sure, because we're doing more episodes, it's a whole new deal, and we're now on a different platform. But, I don't know. I haven't read anything yet."

The Devil of the MCU

Charlie Cox is fully back as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. His cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was only the beginning of his time in the MCU. It seems as though Marvel Studios is utilizing him any chance it gets, especially since he is set to appear in both She-Hulk and Echo.

Hearing Cox say that Born Again will likely not be a continuation of the Netflix series is sure to make some fans rejoice and others groan in disappointment. That show was a massive hit for the comic book genre, and many felt like it truly captured the personality and tone of the character.

While Cox stated that Born Again will have "a tonal shift," that doesn't mean it is going to make it worse. The MCU has had great success adapting comic book characters in a way that fans grow to love, and Kevin Feige likely knows exactly where he wants to take the character of Matt Murdock.

Even though there has been no official word from Feige, it seems like Cox is fairly confident that Born Again will be a brand new series with fresh stories and character arcs. Fans will have to wait until 2024 to see just how the Disney+ show comes across.