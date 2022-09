In new footage of Echo, shown to audiences at D23, Native people are shown kicking ass alongside Alaqua Cox's Echo. It also showed Echo looking at her glowing hands, with a brief look at Charlie Cox’s appearance as Daredevil in the series.

Finally, numerous historical flashbacks are shown before being interrupted by grenades, and it ends with a peek at Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk wearing an eye patch over one eye.

This story is developing...