MCU Rumor Reveals Marvel's Big Plans for Kingpin After Hawkeye

Marvel Studios' forthcoming streaming series Echo will see the return of Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez. Maya originally debuted in Hawkeye, where she proved to be a thorn in both Clint Barton's and Kate Bishop's sides. As the series progressed, it was eventually revealed that Lopez was actually working for none other than Wilson Fisk, with Daredevil actor Vincent D'onofrio once again playing the role of the fearsome New York crime boss.

During a heated confrontation in the Hawkeye finale episode, Fisk came face-to-face with Maya, and she ended up pointing a gun at the mobster. It's at this point that the camera pulled away from the two and a gunshot was heard, leaving it up to the audience to decide Wilson Fisk's fate. Was he wounded? Was he killed? Was it merely a warning shot? And if the character appears again, what will he be doing?

A new rumor from a popular podcast now seeks to clear up some of the confusion.

A New Kingpin Rumor for the Echo Series

According to a new rumor from The Weekly Planet Podcast during its Hot Scoop or a Shot of Poop segment, Marvel's Echo series will feature Vincent D'onfrio's Kingpin in four episodes. The character will also be pursuing a mayoral campaign in the show's story.

Host James Clement also noted that Fisk will "be wearing an eye patch because he was shot in the head in Hawkeye:"

“Yep, Daredevil is in it for three episodes, as in Charlie Cox. Kingpin, Vinnie D’Onofrio is in four. The Kingpin storyline is building up to him running for mayor of New York City. Apparently, he’s going to be wearing an eye patch because he was shot in the head in Hawkeye… Daredevil is also going to be rocking a red and black suit and is looking for Jessica Jones.”

Fans Haven't Seen the Last of Kingpin

Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, as he appeared in Hawkeye clearly had some form of superhuman durability, having shrugged off a close-range shot from one of Kate Bishop's arrows and survived a point-blank explosion. So if Maya really did shoot Fisk in the face, it seems likely that he'd walk away wearing only an eyepatch.

There's even precedent for his injury in the comics.

What's more is that Kingpin has run for mayor of New York City multiple times in the books, often using his position of heightened power and influence to conduct more crime in Manhattan and surrounding areas.

With Clement's rumor adding that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will also be appearing in Echo, the question becomes whether he'll cross paths with Fisk. The pair have long had a highly contentious dynamic in both the pages of the comic books and the Netflix Daredevil series. So if they do interact, bet on them trading blows. It will be interesting to see if Daredevil's also-rumored appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law informs his time on Echo.

Marvel Studios' Echo doesn't have an officially-announced release date as of yet, but the show is in production and is expected sometime in 2023.