MCU Rumor Reveals Daredevil's Episode Count In Disney+ Echo Show

Last year’s Hawkeye on Disney+ may have given audiences Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there’s another big character who got introduced as well: Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez. The character led the Tracksuit Mafia up until the end of the finale, where she then proceeded to shoot her uncle, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, off-screen and go on the run. But to where? Well, to her own spin-off show, of course.

While the project has been announced, not many details are known about it. All most fans have are rumors. Among them are whispers that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and some of his fellow cast members from the former Netflix show will make appearances through Maya’s solo show.

But how much of the show will he feature in, if he does at all? After all, this is a show about Echo, not the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Thanks to a new rumor, audiences may now know what to expect going into Echo.

How Big Is Daredevil's Role In the Echo Show?

Marvel

Thanks to the folks at Weekly Planet, during the Hot Scoop or a Shot of Poop segment, fans now have an idea of just how much Daredevil they can expect in the upcoming Disney+ series Echo.

According to James Clement, “Daredevil is in it for three episodes” and will be “rocking a red and black suit:”

“Yep, Daredevil is in it for three episodes, as in Charlie Cox. Kingpin, Vinnie D’Onofrio is in four. The Kingpin storyline is building up to him running for mayor of New York City. Apparently, he’s going to be wearing an eye patch because he was shot in the head in Hawkeye… Daredevil is also going to be rocking a red and black suit and is looking for Jessica Jones.”

Marvel Comics

He continued by noting how “the groundwork to bring back [Krysten] Ritter” is being laid and that he isn’t sure if the Netflix canonicity will be answered:

“So they’re laying the groundwork to bring back [Krysten] Ritter, most likely. Not necessarily in this series… so yeah, there you go. I don’t know in terms of continuity like is the Charlie Cox version the same one, even though we obviously saw him in Spider-Man… [Is he the] same one from the Netflix series? Sure, why not? But I don’t know, but it seems like some of the Netflix stuff, with probably the exception of Iron Fist, is going to be making its way.."

How Will Daredevil Take on the MCU?

Appearing in three of six episodes isn’t too bad—it could be just the right amount of time; Charlie Cox could be getting some fun scenes but not enough to take the attention away from the title character. But will he play a big part in those installments or simply share a few minutes in each?

As for his new suit, it’s not clear if this red and black suit is a completely new look or just his Netflix outfit—which could be described with those colors as well. This, however, doesn’t live up with how it was previously rumored that the next time Matt Murdock is on screen, he’ll be in a yellow suit. Could Daredevil start rocking multiple suits?

While not confirmed at all, it’s certainly safe to expect Cox to show up for at least a little screentime. With his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and his rumored time on She-Hulk, Marvel Studios is definitely paving the road for his arrival. Given the connection Maya has with the character in the comics, and with the added Kingpin factor, it would almost be strange to not have him pop up once or twice.

Echo is currently in production, with a likely release on Disney+ in 2023.