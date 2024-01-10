Echo is finally here, but how exactly does it connect to Charlie Cox's previous Daredevil show or his upcoming series?

With the newest MCU Disney+ series including Cox’s hero and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, audiences have shown a renewed interest in the character’s previous Netflix project.

To add fuel to the fire, six of the previous Netflix Marvel shows were officially added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

How Does the Daredevil Series Connect to Echo?

When it comes to connecting directly with Alaqua Cox's Echo, there is not a single mention or allusion to her in any of Daredevil's three seasons. So, for those looking to further explore Maya Lopez, the old Netflix series is not the place to look.

However, that project forms a better, more complex foundation for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who plays a key role in Echo as Maya's uncle figure.

The villain is the main antagonist for both the first and third seasons of Daredevil while appearing briefly in Season 2.

The Netflix series will also get audiences familiar with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen—though not much context is needed given the hero’s brief appearance in Maya’s new show.

How Does the Echo Series Connect Her to Daredevil Himself?

Marvel

The key connection between Maya and Matt Murdock in Echo is a brief and inconsequential one, they once encountered each other during the Blip.

The scene is brief, taking place in Echo's first episode. It sees Maya Lopez hold her own against Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Their brief entanglement is the deepest the series explores the two character’s history.

Will Echo Appear in Daredevil: Born Again?

As of writing, Alaqua Cox is not currently confirmed to appear in Daredevil: Born Again.

However, given that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin show up in her series, it would be natural for Maya Lopez to return the favor.

While Maya’s return has not been announced, fans will be able to reunite with Jon Bernthal's Punisher, another Daredevil-adjacent character whose return has been long-awaited.

The highly anticipated series is currently going through some major reworks, so who knows what it’ll eventually become when it sees the light of day.

Echo and Daredevil in the Comics

Generally speaking, Echo and Daredevil have not interacted all too much in the comics.

Though, the majority of their history is fairly similar to the circumstances of the MCU.

Just like in her series, Echo grew up under the tutelage of Wilson Fisk. She also lost her father—but in the comics, this death is one he pits onto Daredevil instead of Ronin.

While Echo and Daredevil trade blows, she eventually comes to know Matt Murdock himself and learns that he is innocent.

Instead, as it played out in Hawkeye, it is Kingpin who did the deed, leading to the crime boss being handicapped in one eye.

Perhaps audiences will see Daredevil and Echo as allies one day in the MCU, but not just yet.

More recently, Marvel Comics did give the duo a brief four-issue mini-series titled Daredevil & Echo which saw them team up to stop the Demagoblin, who has been kidnapping children throughout Hell's Kitchen.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+.