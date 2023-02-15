Daredevil's Next MCU Crossover Teased by Marvel

A new announcement from Marvel teased the next MCU crossover team-up for Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Alaqua Cox's Echo.

After years of cries from fans for Daredevil to return to the MCU, Cox's Netflix hero is quickly becoming the frontman for the red superhero brand on Disney+.

The Man Without Fear already tagged along for some comedic antics in She-Hulk and is expected to return in both Echo and Daredevil: Born Again next year.

Daredevil and Echo Unite for Special Comic Team-Up

Polygon exclusively revealed Marvel's newest four-issue limited series Daredevil & Echo. The Marvel Comics series will unite Matt Murdock and Maya Lopez to investigate a series of child kidnappings that come courtesy of the religious fanatic Spider-Man villain Demogoblin, who seeks to "wake an ancient and powerful evil deep within the bowels of the city."

Marvel

This latest comic tie-in could be the first hint at where Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will pop up next in the MCU.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a report in July 2022 claiming Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez will be joined by Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in her upcoming Echo Disney+ series before they return in Daredevil: Born Again.

Some descriptions of the show's trailer shown at D23 have claimed the Man Without Fear and the New York crime boss were seen in the footage.

The six-episode Disney+ series has been rumored to place Daredevil on the search for a former ally, who may be either Jessica Jones or The Punisher. The actor will supposedly appear in three installments, rocking a new suit.

Marvel

Ahead of the MCU premiere, Daredevil & Echo #1 will hit shelves on May 24 from Taboo and regular collaborator Benny Early. In a statement to Polygon, Taboo promised they will "have a blast bringing the heat to Hell's Kitchen:"

“First off, Benny [Earl] and I are blessed and thankful to be continuing our journey as Marvel writers. It’s an honor to be rocking this new Daredevil project along with the amazing mighty matriarch Echo. We are about to have a blast bringing the heat to Hell’s Kitchen! Can’t wait for the world [to] check out this crazy ride! One love!”

Earl teased how the series will be "combining Daredevil’s Roman Catholic devotion with Echo’s Native heritage" in the series in a "mind-bendingly Marvel-ous tale:"

“My Marvel journey with Tab has been a privileged blessing, allowing us to explore so many characters, both new and old, as well as tell riskier stories which touch on untold narratives and perspectives. To now take that lens and bring it to the iconic character Daredevil is personally an incredible opportunity since I was raised both Catholic and Jewish. Combining Daredevil’s Roman Catholic devotion with Echo’s Native heritage while weaving back and forth between time periods to explore their ancestors has got me giddy at our opportunity to tell another mind-bendingly Marvel-ous tale!”

What This Means for the MCU’s Daredevil and Echo Crossover

The debut issue of Daredevil & Echo will be hitting shelves in May and Disney+'s Echo was originally placed to premiere in the summer. By all accounts, Marvel was initially planning to have the two debut side-by-side. The limited series will further add to Marvel Comics' synergy with the MCU in re-establishing the relationship between the pair ahead of their on-screen team-up.

The duo of street-level heroes have worked together and even shared a romantic relationship in Marvel's past. Although as Maya Lopez's Echo is only believed to be in her 20s while Charlie Cox's Daredevil is somewhere in his 40s, that romantic dynamic will likely be off the table for the MCU.

Writer Benny Earl's comments to collider indicate Roman Catholic and Native American themes will be prominent in Daredevil & Echo as they investigate a series of kidnappings. Similar themes could prove prominent in the Disney+ series which has been called "very grounded" and "very spiritual."

How exactly Daredevil will play in Echo's story in the MCU crossover remains unclear, with the only teases about his involvement stemming from his own hunt for a former ally. But perhaps his links will stem more from the adopted-father role his arch-nemesis Kingpin plays to Maya Lopez.

Due to production difficulties spurring a recent delay, Echo will reportedly now premiere in early 2024, exclusively on Disney+.