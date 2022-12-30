Daredevil Star Teases MCU Cameos In Upcoming Rebooted Show

After making his highly-anticipated return to Disney+ in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Daredevil star Charlie Cox teased the potential for other MCU cameos in his own solo series.

Before he takes on his own solo Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, Cox took his place alongside the MCU's biggest names with appearances in She-Hulk and Spider-Man: No Way Home. These two projects helped to fully integrate him into the greater MCU story before he reunites with Vincent D'Onofrio for their own solo series on Disney+, opening the doors for countless other interactions with other characters.

Daredevil: Born Again will set an MCU record with an 18-episode first season on Disney+ in 2024, which could allow for a bevy of appearances by heroes and villains from other MCU movies and Disney+ shows.

And according to Cox himself, this is something that's already on his mind as he prepares for his next MCU project.

Daredevil Star Teases Born Again Cameos

Marvel

Speaking with Metro, MCU star Charlie Cox teased the potential Marvel characters that could make cameos in his Disney+ solo series, Daredevil: Born Again.

While he doesn't know specifically what's happening in the story or script yet, Cox shared how excited he is for larger MCU crossovers other than the characters that were in the old Netflix series:

"I don’t know anything. I haven’t read anything from any scripts. So I don’t know. I have no idea. But the only thing that’s fun going forward for the Daredevil show is that of course when we were on Netflix, we didn’t have the opportunity to really have the crossovers other than the characters that we knew we had in that Netflix Marvel world."

Now, with Daredevil coming into his own Disney+ story, Cox looks forward to exploring his own love for the MCU as he sees characters in his series that he never thought were possible before:

"Now that door is wide open to all sorts of possibilities and that, for me, as someone who’s become a great fan of the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s really exciting that that door is open and that we can have cameos from other characters that we couldn’t before."

To close, he discussed the idea of reuniting with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters after co-starring in Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law together. Showering praises upon Maslany for her performance, he exclaimed that he would be "an advocate of her showing up in [his] show" should the opportunity come around:

"I’ve made it no secret that I’m a huge fan of Tatiana’s and the fun we had on She-Hulk was some of the best fun I’ve had as that character. I thought she was amazing as Jennifer Walters, and I would be a huge… certainly an advocate of her showing up in our show if she’s free and available and willing and all of those things. So I would love for that to happen. I have no idea if that is possible."

Who Will Appear in Daredevil's Disney+ Series?

No matter what happens regarding the MCU canonicity of the Defenders Saga on Netflix, Charlie Cox now has the incredible opportunity to meet MCU A-listers in his own Disney+ show that weren't previously utilized. Now, the big question is who will actually show up in the series once it joins the MCU narrative.

After Cox specifically mentioned She-Hulk, there will certainly be many that are looking forward to seeing Matt and Jennifer rekindle their relationship after their time alongside each other in Tatiana Maslany's Disney+ show. With no signs pointing to when She-Hulk will return, this could be a way to ease her back into the story while also setting both of them up for future adventures together in the larger universe.

At the top of many fans' lists is Tom Holland's Spider-Man, particularly after their one scene in No Way Home and their history alongside each other in the comics. Unfortunately, this cameo may be harder to swing after Spidey wasn't allowed to be a part of She-Hulk, so it may have to be saved for Spider-Man 4 or another big movie later in the MCU timeline.

And considering that Vincent D'Onofrio will be back as Wilson Fisk opposite Cox, many are already hoping that more heroes and villains from the Defenders Saga will take the same route and reprise their roles in the MCU. There is no word yet on confirmations for Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones or Mike Colter's Luke Cage, although Finn Jones has admitted that he'd like another shot at his role as Iron Fist again should the right opportunity come.

Considering Daredevil's place in the release schedule as well, there could even be a chance for a couple of heavy hitters from other 2024 movies that may find their way to Hell's Kitchen.

Matt Murdock's darker nature could throw him into a collision course with any of the upcoming members of the Thunderbolts team, especially with that movie debuting shortly after Daredevil's extended Disney+ run ends. Then, with Sam Wilson being one of the Avengers' new leaders, the new Captain America may want to investigate the upcoming madness in New York City as Captain America: New World Order comes to theaters right in the middle of Born Again Season 1.

With filming for Charlie Cox's solo series set to last through almost all of 2023, there should be plenty of anticipation to see which MCU icons find their way into the Phase 5 Disney+ saga.

Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024.