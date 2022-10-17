Disney Releases Spoilery New Photos of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil From She-Hulk Finale

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brought one of the most unique finales that Disney+ has offered for any of its Marvel Cinematic Universe projects to date. It truly had it all; Hulk vs. Abomination, some great Daredevil moments, plenty of extreme Meta moments, the introduction to K.E.V.I.N., and so much more.

Despite the many things going on in those thirty minutes, somehow Charlie Cox's vigilante remained one of fans' favorite parts of the installment. It's hard not to love every moment the character is on screen, however, given how perfect the actor is in the role.

It's not just him either—Tatiana Maslany is just as great as Jennifer Walters. So when the two come together, the chemistry is explosive, to say the least.

Now, following the series finishing up, Disney has released some brand new high-quality photos of the show's finale.

Disney Releases New She-Hulk Finale Photos

With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law having aired its final Season 1 episode, Disney and Marvel Studios have now released some new photos from the massive half-hour. Among the new batch of photos are some great new looks at Charlie Cox and his upgraded super suit.

The first image shows Charlie Cox's Daredevil right after literally being dropped out of the sky and inserted into the story.

Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters sure do make a great couple. Hopefully, there are plenty more of them to come in the MCU's future.

Jen and Nikki look into HulkKing on their investigation board, and how to take him down—legally, of course.

Mallory gives Jen some not-so-great news as she's waiting in her newly acquired cell, one that formerly belonged to the Abomination.

Jen scolds Emil Blonsky for breaking his parole, despite his claims that it's just for speaking engagements.

The one and only K.E.V.I.N., baseball cap and all, is featured as Jen breaks into Marvel Studios' offices.

The MCU officially gets its second superhero lawyer - She-Hulk, attorney at law.

What Does the Future Hold for Jen and Matt?

It's no surprise that fans are eagerly hoping for more of Jen and Matt in the future. Daredevil and She-Hulk make a perfect duo and are simply a joy to watch on screen.

So when might audiences see them together next? There's certainly a chance that Tatiana Maslany's hero will take a trip to New York City for an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

On a similar note, if She-Hulk does get that second-season renewal they teased in the finale, then Charlie Cox's vigilante could always come back to Los Angeles to visit Jen.

Either way, it seems evident that Marvel Studios knows what fans think of the two of them. So it's only a matter of time before they cross paths again. Hopefully, the wait isn't too long.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, and Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit the streaming service in Spring 2024.