She-Hulk Season 2: Marvel Just Unexpectedly Hinted at Show's Future

Marvel Studios has a lot of Disney+ content to offer fans. In fact, to date, there are nine series under the MCU banner—seven of them being live-action adventures. However, out of the bunch, only one of those has had a Season 2: Tom Hiddleston's Loki. But his TVA tales aren't the only ones that deserve a second season; Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a perfect example.

The half-hour legal comedy is the ideal structure for a continuing series. With each episode able to organically bring in new problems via court cases, the possibilities for meta-human antics are endless.

Besides vague glimmers of hope, no other Disney+ MCU live-action seems to be in the running for a sophomore run—despite fans clamoring for continuations of shows like Moon Knight or Ms. Marvel.

However, none of them have had such a meta hint toward its finales, at least, not like She-Hulk's did.

Potential for She-Hulk Season 2?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9.

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law got a lot more meta than what most people probably expected. Among all of the many jokes thrown at audiences, the world also got some unexpected teases toward the show's continued future.

Marvel Studios

The first came after She-Hulk herself crashed through the Disney offices and found her way into the writer's room for She-Hulk. As she enters, she happens to also hear them talking about making the show's second season an extended dream sequence.

That idea, in particular, is a joke—but the real kicker is how they were discussing a Season 2 as if it was actually happening. However, given its placement amongst the other meta-jokes, it clearly can't be taken completely seriously; but it's at least some additional hope.

Marvel Studios

The second reference came when Jen was talking to K.E.V.I.N., to which she expressed how she had some pretty strong ideas for where Season 2 could go.

Marvel Studios

However, She-Hulk never gets the chance to elaborate any further. Maybe given her enthusiasm about the X-Men a few moments prior, Mutants could find their way into her courtroom?

What Would She-Hulk Season 2 Look Like?

The Direct

When it comes to Season 2, it looks like fans can at least cross off the extended dream plot idea from the list of potential second-season avenues. But what might the writers actually do if the series is picked up again?

Given all the super-powered individuals that come through her law offices, it would make sense to start sprinkling some mutants in there once they finally get their proper introduction into the MCU—whether that's before or after the Multiverse Saga ends.

There have previously been rumors of She-Hulk showing up in Captain America: New World Order, which also happens to have The Leader as its main villain—someone who was first set up back in The Incredible Hulk. So that gamma connection certainly lines up, making it a believable proposition.

After all, with the rumored World War Hulk movie, it would be hard to see She-Hulk not playing a part in that somehow.

At some point or another, with or without Season 2, Jennifer Walters will almost certainly make it to the big screen. Sure, K.E.V.I.N. may have said "no," but it would be a crime if she didn't at least show her face in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.

Then there's also Deadpool 3, which seems like a dream opportunity to have the camera-addressing Marvel heroes go all out together.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.