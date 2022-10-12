Watch: First She-Hulk Finale Clip Released Online

The penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law not only featured Daredevil's MCU debut but also revisited the threat of the Intelligenicia.

First introduced in She-Hulk's sixth episode, Intelligencia is an organization led by the mysterious HulkKing who is seemingly devoted to bringing down She-Hulk and getting access to her blood.

Not only did Intelligencia succeed in humiliating Jen at the gala in last week's episode, but their actions led Jen to lose control and "hulk out" for the first time.

While the show's finale is sure to explore the fallout of Jen's actions, fans now know how she intends to respond to the organization thanks to a newly revealed sneak peek.

First Look at She-Hulk's Finale Revealed

Rotten Tomatoes posted a clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale which debuts tomorrow on Disney+.

In the footage, Jen and Nikki are working on a plan to bring down Intelligencia following the events of last week's episode.

Nikki explains that "finding the identity of these guys has been like one dead end after another."

What they do know, however, is that "HulkKing is the admin on Intelligencia."

After Nikki notes that the group is made up of "exclusively dumb dudes" who will slip up, allowing them to take them down "by any and all means," Jen interjects saying they will do so "legally."

She further explains that she "will sue them for defamation and invasion of privacy and get them charged for unauthorized access to a protected computer."

What Else to Expect From She-Hulk's Finale

This clip isn't the only tease of She-Hulk's finale that fans have seen in recent days.

A new promo for the show and its conclusion contained a blurry image of what appears to be a red-hued Hulk.

If that wasn't spoilery enough, this new Hulk is in the same scene where Bruce Banner's Hulk is fighting Emil Blonsky's Abomination.

Jen did namedrop Red Hulk in the series' eighth episode, and it looks like She-Hulk intends to pay off that tease.

However, just how Red Hulk and this all-out Hulk brawl will connect to Jen's fight against Intelligencia remains to be seen. It's also possible that all of these Hulks in one place are exactly what the anonymous HulkKing wanted all along.

Fortunately, Marvel fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out.

The finale for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Thursday on Disney+.