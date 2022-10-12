Watch: Did Red Hulk Just Appear In She-Hulk’s New Finale Trailer?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fast approaching its first season finale. The latest installment brought Daredevil back to screens across the world, and its final gala scene set the stage for what awaits Jen.

One of the biggest plot threads weaving throughout the series is how a mysterious organization, Intelligencia, is out to not only bring down She-Hulk but also steal her blood. Why? Well, who knows, except for Jon Bass' Todd—that creepy dude who Jen met on an ill-fated date.

But will they succeed in getting her blood? For the point of conflict, it's likely. However, such an achievement would be a big deal; it’s even Bruce Banner’s worst fear.

Now, some new footage may have revealed what Jen’s blood will create: Red Hulk (maybe).

Red Hulk, is That You?

Right before the final Gala scene in the eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters cracks a joke about there being a big twist to worry about. Such as, "there's another Hulk, but this one's red."

Funny enough, Red Hulk is very much a real character in the comics. In fact, he's none other than Thunderbolt Ross. However, there haven't really been any real signs of him showing up in this series, so it's just a fun joke, right?

Well, a new promo for the upcoming finale has been released, and it has quite a suspicious inclusion.

Looking at the right side of the frame, it sure does look like a red-hued Hulked-out arm.

The full promotional trailer can be seen below.

So who could that be? Well, here are some theories.

Thunderbolt Ross

Yes, the world lost William Hurt some time ago. While sad, it seems that the MCU is looking to move forward with the character in a different manner than they did in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Chadwick Boseman.

Recently it was rumored that Marvel Studios had looked into hiring Harrison Ford for the role. With such a big potential recast, it would seem that Marvel has its eyes set on following that character's journey a few more steps.

Maybe audiences will see his story in the She-Hulk finale? However, given the high-profile (rumored) casting and how big the character is, such a sudden and rushed introduction may not be ideal.

Todd Gets His Wish

Todd, aka HulkKing, has been creeping audiences out since he first showed up. So, it was no surprise when it was revealed that he was behind Intelligencia—not to mention the big stint at the Gala.

He's been trying to acquire Jen's blood ever since he sent The Wreckers to do his dirty work. There's a very good chance he will succeed, which also means he could just as easily use that blood on himself.

Who doesn't want to see She-Hulk go toe-to-toe with Todd and completely wipe the floor with him?

The Leader's Madman

Another possibility would be Phillip Sterns, aka Madman.

In the comics, the character was jealous of Bruce Banner's intellect and would go on to become obsessed with the hero. His obsession led to him subjecting himself to all manner of gamma experiments, eventually turning into a distorted monstrosity.

That description alone matches up really well with the events of She-Hulk, but the real icing on the cake would be his relation to Samuel Sterns—aka, the Leader, who will be the villain of the upcoming Captain America: New World Order film.

Red She-Hulk

In the comics, Betty Ross, Bruce Banner's forgotten love interest, has the privilege of also being Red She-Hulk for a time. Given how Liv Tyler hasn't been seen since The Incredible Hulk back in 2008, the odds of her suddenly showing up seems slim.

So what if the series is aiming to take some creative liberties in adapting the character, and Jen's rage goes out of control, leading to her going red. It would be similar to the Savage She-Hulk in the comics, just a different color.

The Wrecking Crew Levels Up

When the audiences first met the Wrecking Crew, they weren't anything like their comic counterparts. But they were all after Jennifer Walter's blood. While many assume the hunt for blood was in hopes of giving it to Todd, what if they end up using it on themselves?

A Hulked-out Wrecking Crew would align them closer to their counterparts. They'd also end up being an actual threat to both Bruce and Jen. Two Hulks vs. four suped-up losers sounds like an entertaining finale to me.

Some Random Man-Babies

There's also just every chance in the world that the mysterious figure off-frame is just one of the many man-babies that comprise Intelllgencia. Maybe Todd does get his hands on some of Jen's blood and then dishes it out to his lackeys.

Certainly sounds like a lot of chaos. While it isn't a notable character from the comics, which might disappoint some people hoping for a big connection in the finale, it's at least conflict enough.

What Does the Future of the Hulks Look Like?

A World War Hulk film has been rumored for a long while now. Such an event could easily be what the MCU is building towards—one among many culminations in the coming years.

If Jen’s blood gets out there, the ways in which everything could go sideways are endless.

The list of Hulks that could be introduced is a long one. There’s Rick Jones, Amadeus Cho, Skaar, and even one of Bruce Banner’s darkest timelines: the Maestro.

Another big hint towards a larger Hulk story is the return of Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader. At D23, Tim Blake Nelson was confirmed to be making his comeback twelve years after his original appearance. He’ll be the main villain In Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: New World Order, a project that’s also rumored to include She-Hulk herself.

Whatever the case, hopefully, the show’s finale not only provides a satisfying finish for the season itself but also gives some substantial hints at what might be next for Jennifer Walters.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, while Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024.