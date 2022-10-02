She-Hulk Star Responds to Criticism: 'Why Are So Many Men So Upset?'

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is nearly finished with its first nine-episode season on Disney+, delivering a wild new story with a fresh character in Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters. However, like a few of its predecessors in Phase 4, She-Hulk has been the subject of plenty of criticism as well, although much of it has been unwarranted due to its nature.

Some of the complaints have expressed dissatisfaction over the show's use of CGI, with She-Hulk being the first MCU Disney+ series to center on a leading hero that's so dependent on visual effects. But a different sect of viewers has bombarded the series with more toxic commentary, leading to multiple stars coming back at those remarks on social media.

Now, with only two episodes remaining, another She-Hulk star has taken action against this group of fans with new comments on a thread celebrating her excitement for the rest of the story.

She-Hulk's Titania Star Comes Back at Criticism

Marvel

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil took to Twitter to share a video of herself in one of her fabulous outfits from the show.

Jamil stands in Times Square in New York City eating fries from Mcdonald's, giving her best Titania smirk and including the following caption:

"WAITING FOR THE FINAL EPISODE OF SHE HULK LIKE..."

On that post and its retweets, Jamil responded to a number of trolls that criticized the series.

To a fan who asked about who exactly is waiting for the series, she responded by asking why so many men are "so upset:"

"lol... why are so many men so upset? Are you all ok?"

In response to a now-deleted tweet from the same profile, Jamil highlighted how exhausting it is dealing with some of the commentary surrounding She-Hulk, particularly from select male viewers:

"I am toxic? You randomly were rude to me online without knowing me. You are toxic. A woman politely responding to your rudeness is toxic? You need our show, because it highlights your type of behavior. Some men are exhausting for women to deal with and have no accountability."

Another fan expressed a feeling of disappointment on Jamil's behalf for the slow build through seven episodes, even feeling sure that the show won't continue into a second season.

To this, Jamil only shared her appreciation for getting to live out a dream and meet all of her favorite Marvel actors through her experience:

"Dude who cares? I got to live my dream and be in a Marvel project and go to events where I got to meet all my Favourite Marvel stars and talk to them about their movies, and I got PAID?! my cup is FULL. But how is your life going?"

She also replied to a tweet calling her character a joke in the last episode, noting that this is the entire point of the show:

"It's a spoof. That's the point. Do you still not understand that 7 episodes in?"

Jamil Sets Fans Straight on She-Hulk's Run

Even while Jameela Jamil hasn't seen a ton of screen time in She-Hulk's first seven episodes, she's been a regular presence with regard to promoting the show during its seven-week run thus far. She's been one of many voices taking aim at fans who have taken unnecessary shots at the latest Disney+ series, particularly due to the sexist nature of some of the comments.

She-Hulk has seen its fair share of struggles over the last few weeks with viewers through certain metrics, although it's succeeded in adding an exciting new character to the MCU's growing lore.

Additionally, with Charlie Cox's Daredevil only a few days away from his MCU return, there will be plenty of interest to see just how much his inclusion boosts viewership and potentially boosts the reception for the show at this point. Regardless, it's become clear that the team behind this Marvel Studios project is ready to stand strong against this kind of criticism at every turn.

Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, October 6.