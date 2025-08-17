Loki's superhero squad is gearing up to make their first big-screen appearance in the MCU. According to a new report, the fan-favorite group introduced in the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki series will soon join the action in an upcoming crossover event. Their inclusion marks a major step forward for the characters, continuing a trend of streaming characters taking center stage on the big screen.

The mysterious "Team Loki" is finally set to step into the MCU spotlight on the big screen. Scooper Alex Perez revealed during a Q&A that the group will be among the major factions appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, though its exact lineup beyond Tom Hiddleston's baddie-turned-hero remains a mystery:

"Well, there's Sam's Avengers, the New Avengers (with the Z), the Fantastic Four, Team Loki, & the X-Men. Oh, and Team Doom (although he doesn't really need anyone)."

Loki

After the events of Loki Season 2, which saw Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief seated at the end of time, holding the multiverse together, likely members include Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius (Owen Wilson), and TVA agent B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), who already made her theatrical debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Whatever the roster, their inclusion could also hint at a long-awaited, emotional on-screen reunion between Loki and his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who seems to be a free agent heading into Doomsday.

Now knowing that Loki won't be entering Avengers: Doomsday alone but as the leader of his own team, his role in the film feels even more pivotal.

As the God of Stories, Loki already stands at the center of the multiverse's survival, making him both a prime target for Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and a rallying point for the MCU's heroes.

This team dynamic would allow audiences to see the "new" Loki, Tom Hiddleston has teased, one whose immense cosmic responsibility is matched by a newfound sense of leadership and connection.

But with Doom's plans threatening the very fabric of reality, assembling a team may not be enough to guarantee Loki's survival. Based on new rumors, Doom will see the ongoing multiversal incursions as a threat and seek to stop them with the help of a young Franklin Richards.

While he will serve as the film's antagonist, Doom will view himself as the story's hero, similar to Josh Brolin's Thanos, doing whatever it takes to maintain control.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated to be released on December 18, 2026.

Comparing the Teams of Avengers: Doomsday

In Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU is setting the stage for an unprecedented combination of super-teams. Sam's Avengers, led by Anthony Mackie's Captain America and likely joined by heavy-hitters like Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and more, will seemingly take point in rallying Earth's heroes.

Perez didn't mention the Wakandans in the Q&A, but they will also be a major team present in Doomsday.

The New Avengers, featuring Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, David Harbour's Red Guardian, and Lewis Pullman’s Sentry, could serve as the MCU's morally gray wildcard in the conflict.

The Fantastic Four (Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm) are a particularly intriguing case, given that the Russo Brothers teased their ship's arrival in the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene (a reveal absent from their own film) suggesting their Doomsday debut will answer major unanswered questions.

And then there's Team Loki and the old X-Men, which at the present are the most unclear as to how they join the fight, but will be deeply connected to the multiversal story telling.

However they come together, it's clear that Doomsday is positioning itself as the MCU's biggest ensemble yet, with each team holding a crucial piece of the multiversal puzzle.