Avengers: Doomsday's Script Has an Unprecedented Marvel Disney+ Tie-In

Marvel Studios' upcoming Avengers: Doomsday is set to break new ground for the MCU, with its script confirmed to feature a connection tied directly to Loki. The highly anticipated ensemble film will build on story threads from the Disney+ series, but this goes beyond Tom Hiddleston being confirmed to return for his fourth Avengers movie. This news helps fans map out exactly where the Doomsday storyline could go based on this writer's past work.

Writer Michael Waldron is making Marvel history as the first writer from an MCU Disney+ series to pen an Avengers movie script. Best known as the creator of Loki, Waldron has been instrumental in shaping the Multiverse Saga's foundation, and now he's bringing that expertise to the big screen with Avengers: Doomsday.

His work on The Void and the TVA has already transferred into film, when Deadpool & Wolverine was inherently connected to Loki.

Despite earlier reports suggesting he had exited the project, Waldron confirmed in a recent interview with ScreenRant that he remains actively involved in writing the film alongside Stephen McFeely, traveling "back and forth from London" during production.

Doomsday's production seems to be going smoothly ahead of its December 18, 2026, release date, as Mr. Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal has already completed his scenes for the crossover event.

Waldron's continued role is significant, especially given that Loki's multiversal groundwork will likely play a major part in Doomsday's fluid storyline.

Waldron's work on Avengers: Doomsday also breaks another precedent in Marvel Studios history. He's the first writer outside of the long-standing duo Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to make a meaningful contribution to a Russo Brothers-directed MCU film. Of that duo, only McFeely is returned for Doomsday.

The Russos, who previously helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have consistently relied on Markus and McFeely for scripting duties, having written all four of their past MCU films.

Waldron's inclusion marks a rare expansion of that creative circle, which is likely connected to his understanding of the multiverse within the MCU, as Loki has included the most exposition explaining how variants and alternate Earths exist.

With Waldron's inclusion in the writers' room, there's also a greater chance of Hiddelton's Loki playing an even greater role.

How Does Loki Play into Avengers 5?

Given his ascension to the God of Stories in Loki Season 2, Hiddleston's Loki is poised to be one of the most crucial players in Avengers: Doomsday.

As the keeper of the Multiverse's timelines, Loki now holds an unparalleled level of influence, the kind of power that could naturally draw the attention of RDJ's Doctor Doom.

Doom's rumored bid for multiversal control could place Loki directly in the villain's crosshairs, setting the stage for both a high-stakes conflict and a battle of wits between two of Marvel's most cunning characters.

Loki's involvement also opens the door for deeply emotional moments, particularly a long-awaited reunion with Chris Hemsworth's Thor. After the original Loki's death in Infinity War, seeing this Variant matured, transformed, and perhaps even more selfless interact with his brother again could be one of the film's most poignant beats.

On a larger scale, his role as a cosmic guardian means the Avengers may depend on him not just as an ally, but as the glue holding the fabric of reality together.

With Hiddleston teasing that this will be a "new" portrayal of Loki, audiences can expect a version of the character shaped by immense power and a perspective unlike any he's had before, one that could define the direction of Avengers: Doomsday.