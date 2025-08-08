One of Avengers: Doomsday's Biggest Stars Won't Film Any More Scenes

One of the leads of Avengers: Doomsday finished filming, according to new reports. The fifth Avengers movie enlisted a cast of over 25 actors, with MCU regulars like Chris Hemsworth and Anthony Mackie on board and legacy actors from the Fox X-Men films joining the ensemble. Some of the actors fans are most excited to see join the MCU crossover are recent The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm).

The Fantastic Four actors were spotted filming early on in Avengers: Doomsday's production process and are said to have "key" roles in the next Avengers movie. Now it appears at least one of the quartet finished their time on the crossover flick, with Deadline reporting that Pedro Pascal recently wrapped production on Avengers: Doomsday.

Filming on Avengers: Doomsday officially began at the end of April 2025, suggesting Pascal was filming scenes for three months. Principal photography on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame lasted around six months, indicating Avengers: Doomsday still has several more months of filming. However, it seems that Mr. Fantastic will not be part of the rest of the process.

Avengers: Doomsday was reported not to have a finished script shortly before production began, meaning the story may be worked out during filming. That, plus Marvel Studios' history with extensive reshoots, could mean that Pascal will be needed on the set of the Avengers film once again before it wraps, but nailing his schedule will be the difficult part.

Pascal is easily one of the busiest stars in Hollywood. In 2025, the actor appeared in three films: The Fantastic Four, Eddington, and Materialists, not to mention Season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us. The star also embarked on a lengthy global press tour for his recent MCU film, which precluded him from a chunk of Avengers: Doomsday's filming. As for what's next, Pascal is also appearing in another major 2026 blockbuster, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Deadline reports he is now being eyed for Tony Gilroy's new film, Behemoth. Following this, The Mandalorian star is expected to appear in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, which will begin filming after Doomsday concludes, and rumors of a second Fantastic Four film are already rampant.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by MCU veterans Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026.

How Large Is Pedro Pascal's Role in Avengers: Doomsday?

Fans may initially be concerned by the news that Pascal is wrapping on Avengers: Doomsday while the film seemingly still has months to shoot. It seems to suggest that Reed Richards may not be in a large chunk of the fifth Avengers film, which could also extend to his fellow Fantastic Four members (although there are rumors of the quartet being split up in Avengers 5).

However, with Avengers: Doomsday featuring many different characters, Pascal's early wrap shouldn't be too surprising. Avengers: Infinity War featured groups of Avengers split up across different storylines, which made it easier to accommodate each A-lister's competing schedules. The same may be happening on Avengers: Doomsday. The production may be frontloading Pascal's scenes as Reed Richards so that he can be freed up to work on his other projects.

This could also signal that the fifth Avengers film is adopting a formula similar to Infinity War, following different pairings of Avengers in distinct storylines before uniting them all in the second part, Avengers: Secret Wars.