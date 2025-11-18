Avengers: Doomsday Report Reveals Which MCU Character Will Share Major Screen Time With Doctor Doom

One MCU character is now rumored to be utilized alongside Doctor Doom more than others in Avengers: Doomsday. If rumors are to be believed, Doomsday will give Robert Downey's Doctor Doom a role similar in size to what Josh Brolin had as Thanos in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Ahead of the film's release, one of the fans' biggest questions is how much screentime the story's core heroes will share next to him.

A new rumor indicated that Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards will have a major role in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. According to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Pascal will not only have a "major role" in the Avengers sequel, but it will come with "a lot of interactions with [Doctor] Doom."

Marvel Studios set up the Fantastic Four's story for Avengers: Doomsday in a few different ways in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the team's first MCU solo film. Additionally, considering Reed's longtime deep ties to Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics and past Fantastic Four movies, it is no surprise that the two will share this much screentime in their first MCU movie together.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers movie and the third film released in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. At least 27 stars are confirmed for roles in the sequel, which will center on Doctor Doom and his unconfirmed journey through the multiverse, which is expected to put all life in jeopardy. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What To Expect From Reed & Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Considering Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom's ties in the comics, it comes as no surprise that they will share plenty of screentime in the MCU when Doom makes his full debut. While the two have a mutual respect for one another across their history in the comics, they go down vastly different paths, with Reed using his smarts and powers for good and Doom using his for more nefarious purposes.

The mid-credits scene from 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps seemed to indicate that Downey's Doom comes from the same universe as Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic. This could mean the two already have some kind of relationship established, but it will only grow more heated as Doom looks to use the young Franklin Richards and the youngster's unparalleled power to accomplish his undisclosed goals.

As of writing, all fans know is that the Fantastic Four are expected to play major roles in both Doomsday and its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. More details about Doomsday's story may be revealed in the show's first trailer (which is expected to debut alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash), which is also expected to show how Downey will look donning the villain's green robes and silver mask.

For the time being, all eyes will be on Marvel over the coming weeks as the studio moves closer to revealing more information about what should be the biggest movie in franchise history.