Avengers: Doomsday's First Trailer Will Reportedly Release Sooner Than Expected

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in December 2026, but fans may get a first preview almost a year before then. The fifth Avengers film recently wrapped production in the UK, allowing a nearly 18-month lead time for post-production. Fans have caught glimpses of the new Marvel movie via crew merchandise and set photo teases, but the wait for a proper trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is still ongoing.

According to a new report from scooper Daniel Richtman, a release window for the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser is in sight. Richtman revealed on his Patreon that Marvel Studios reportedly plans to include a 'first look' at Avengers: Doomsday with Avatar: Fire and Ash. Avatar 3 is the last major release on Disney's calendar for the year and is a fitting film to promote Marvel Studios' biggest upcoming movie (just as The Fantastic Four: First Steps was the home for Avatar 3's trailer debut).

If this report is to be believed, it opens up a variety of times Marvel Studios may choose to debut its new Avengers: Doomsday teaser online. Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in cinemas on December 19, 2025, and it can be assumed the Doomsday teaser will play as part of the promotional trailers ahead of the movie throughout its theatrical run.

As for when the teaser might release online, it could be released as early as December 8 - 12th, about a week ahead of Avatar 3, to pivot attention toward the movie ahead of other major December releases. Alternatively, it may debut around December 15-17th, only a few days ahead of Avatar 3, to build hype around both movies and encourage audiences to experience the Avengers trailer on the big screen.

The third and most likely option is that Marvel Studios will wait a few days to release the Avengers: Doomsday trailer online, likely around December 22-23, so that fans will have to buy tickets to Avatar 3 to see the trailer first. Marvel has used this strategy before for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the first teaser for which was attached to the post-credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel waited until the week after Spider-Man: No Way Home's release to drop the Doctor Strange 2 teaser online, giving some breathing room for the trailer to play exclusively in theaters.

Exclusive trailer windows have become a common marketing strategy among the major film studios. Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey has exclusively played its trailer in front of Universal Studios' releases in cinemas and still isn't available to view online. It seems Marvel Studios could adopt a similar strategy, using the Avengers: Doomsday teaser to entice audiences to another of Disney's films so that they can be a part of the MCU conversation.

The rumor that Avengers: Doomsday will have its first trailer in December goes against previous projections that suggested fans wouldn't see Avengers 5 footage until mid-2026. Twelve months is also earlier than when Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame released their first sneak peeks, making this a somewhat unexpected and confident move from Marvel Studios.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in cinemas on December 18, 2026. Anthony and Joe Russo direct it, with over two dozen Marvel cast members reprising their roles for the film.

What Will Avengers: Doomsday's First Look Include?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' decision to release a teaser one year out from the release date of Avengers: Doomsday is a confident move, but it also makes sense. Avengers: Doomsday releases almost a year to the day after Avatar 3, and this date provides an excellent opportunity to remind fans that the new Marvel movie is only a year away.

The trailer's content will likely be a shorter tease, similar to the first previews shared for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. There are still multiple events in the lead-up to December 2026, such as D23 or San Diego Comic-Con in 2026, that Marvel Studios will likely use to debut longer looks at the film.

The fifth Avengers film only recently finished production, meaning there may be limited polished footage that is ready to premiere. It's likely Avengers: Doomsday will need to go through Marvel's tradition of re-shoots before it releases in December 2026, meaning the studio won't want to confirm too much about the film's story in case it changes between now and then.

Nevertheless, fans have only had a few pieces of concept art and merchandise to go on regarding the new Avengers film, so any official footage is likely to receive a huge reception whenever it debuts.