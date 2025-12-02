Avengers Doomsday’s Trailer Borrows 1 Brilliant Endgame Strategy

Avengers: Doomsday is adopting a high-impact strategy, directly borrowing from the campaign that launched Avengers: Endgame. The strategy centers on the timing of the film's first trailer release. The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released on December 7, 2018. This timing leveraged massive audience engagement during the holiday season. The Endgame trailer broke the record for most views in 24 hours, a huge result that Doomsday's first trailer will look to replicate by choosing a similar release timeline.

Doomsday's trailer debut is also linked to Avatar: Fire and Ash, elevating the marketing strategy. Reports indicate that the first look at the Phase 6 anchor film will premiere in theaters ahead of James Cameron's highly anticipated threequel. Avatar: Fire and Ash, set for release on December 19, 2025.

By attaching the Doomsday trailer to Avatar, Marvel Studios ensures maximum theatrical visibility. Every ticket sold for Disney’s guaranteed holiday juggernaut will also serve as a viewing opportunity for the biggest film of the Multiverse Saga.

The attachment of a big Marvel blockbuster to another property isn't new. Marvel Studios frequently uses high-profile theatrical releases, especially those owned by parent company Disney, to launch trailers for its biggest upcoming projects.

For instance, the first look at Thor: Ragnarok was prominently featured ahead of the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017. The first trailer for Black Panther, released in 2017, was a major exception to Marvel's typical timeline, debuting during the NBA Finals. This move was clearly designed to utilize Disney-owned ABC’s massive sports audience. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' first teaser was tied to the post-credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

How Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Will Make MCU History

Marvel

Marvel Studios may be borrowing from its previous successes with the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, but the studio is also doing something different with the trailer that it hasn't done in the past. Doomsday's trailer, releasing in December 2025, will break a 14-year MCU tradition. The film is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. By dropping the trailer a full year in advance, Marvel is launching the promotional campaign far earlier than any previous Avengers film.

For context, the first trailers for the previous three Avengers movies (Age of Ultron, Infinity War, and Endgame) were all released less than 200 days before the film's theatrical debut. The Doomsday trailer will be released approximately 365 days prior.

The studio aims to build hype for the film well in advance and is prepared to surpass one of Phase 6's most essential films in terms of prioritizing promotion.

Doomsday's trailer is set to arrive before the next announced MCU film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is currently slated for release on July 31, 2026. The trailer's debut means the first official look at the Phase 6 finale will arrive before the next Spider-Man film even gets its first trailer, an unprecedented move that shows the studio is pulling out all stops to establish the Doctor Doom era immediately.

What To Expect From Avengers: Doomsday’s First Trailer

Marvel

Anticipation for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is immense, especially with how Marvel Studios has gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure its success. It's a critical piece of marketing, and the studio is likely to include enough detail to keep fans excited without giving away too much.

Insider reports suggest that Marvel Studios has created 30 or more different versions of the Doomsday trailer. This intensive effort demonstrates the studio's awareness of the pressure to restore faith in the Marvel brand following recent box office underperformances. The goal is to select a near-perfect version that maximizes hype and momentum a full year before the film's release.

Doomsday will feature a massive ensemble, including the established Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, as well as the introduction of Fantastic Four and X-Men characters. The trailer is likely to showcase this sheer star power and affirm which heavy-hitters from across the Multiverse will be uniting.

Given the film's status as a Phase 6 anchor and the villain at its center, the trailer is expected to heavily feature Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, whose ultimate plan was already revealed. The footage will likely make a clear, intimidating statement about the threat the Latverian dictator poses, establishing him as the existential force that requires an unprecedented team-up.

While the trailer will be high-impact, it is designed to build momentum rather than reveal the entire story. The studio will save subsequent major surprises and big reveals for later in 2026.

Why Avengers: Doomsday Is an Important Film for the MCU

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is arguably the most crucial film of the Multiverse Saga, second only to the finale, Avengers: Secret Wars. Its success is vital to the narrative and business future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for several reasons, which is why Marvel Studios is running such an aggressive marketing campaign.

Doomsday serves as the penultimate chapter of the Multiverse Saga. It must execute the massive narrative function of escalating tensions, assembling the ultimate team of heroes, and establishing the conditions that directly lead to the multiverse-shattering conflict of Secret Wars. Without a successful Doomsday, the finale cannot land with the intended impact.

Following a period where Marvel Studios faced criticism regarding continuity and theatrical consistency, Doomsday is the designated film to demonstrate the highest level of quality and scale. It is intended to fully restore the faith of global audiences in the event-level spectacle that defines the Avengers brand.

Furthermore, the film is responsible for formally and definitively establishing Doctor Doom as the MCU's primary overarching threat. As one of the most iconic and complex villains in Marvel history, Doom must command the same level of intimidation and significance that Thanos achieved throughout the Infinity Saga.

Doomsday is also positioned as the major event that will finalize the seamless integration of characters acquired through the Fox merger. This includes fan-favorite characters from the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. The film's successful handling of this integration is paramount to legitimizing the MCU's narrative expansion into these classic properties moving forward.

The film also bears the responsibility of establishing the core team of Avengers that will inherit the mantle from the original heroes. It must succeed in elevating the current generation of MCU heroes to the status of Earth's Mightiest, providing a clear structure for the decade of storytelling following the Multiverse Saga.