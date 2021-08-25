Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Breaks Avengers: Endgame's Record for Teaser Views

Almost no trailer in history built up a level of hype that the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home did, and it didn't disappoint when it finally came at CinemaCon 2021.

After months of rumors and questions about the film's story and cast, fans worldwide ran to their phones and computers to see what Marvel and Sony have planned for this next-level threequel.

Much of the chatter around this footage centered on the long-awaited return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, although other past villains like Green Goblin and Electro brought plenty of cheers in their own right. Couple that with an on-the-run Peter Parker in desperate need of some magical help from Doctor Strange, and the stage is set for a mind-blowing solo movie.

With this trailer having built up so much anticipation before it finally debuted to the public this week, it was expected to challenge for the title of "Most Viewed Trailer of All-Time" against stiff competition.

As it turns out, Spider-Man: No Way Home wound up in a league of its own in this arena.

NO STOPPING NO WAY HOME

Marvel Studios

Deadline reported that the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered the record for most online views in its first 24 hours after release.

The trailer was viewed 355.5 million times worldwide, topping the total of 289 million views for the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame in December 2018.

No Way Home reportedly generated 1 million more social media mentions than Endgame, topping Endgame's numbers in under 12 hours. The top five most-viewed trailers now reads as follows:

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Official Trailer #1 - 355.5 million views Avengers: Endgame, Official Trailer #1 - 289 million views Avengers: Endgame, Official Trailer #2 - 268 million views Avengers: Infinity War, Official Trailer #1 - 230 million views The Lion King, Teaser Trailer - 224.6 million views

A NEW MCU TRAILER VIEWS CHAMPION

Marvel Studios certainly has the art of garnishing view numbers to a science, boasting four of the five most-viewed trailers since numbers were recorded and six of the top ten. This not only marks an incredible feat with Spider-Man: No Way Home becoming the first movie ever with more than 300 million views but also becoming the MCU's first non-Avengers movie to make this list.

With filming having finished on No Way Home sometime in the spring or summer, it seemed to be only a matter of time until the first looked released with fans getting more anxious by the day. This anxiety has particularly been building over the last few days, and once fans knew that there was a legitimate chance that it would come, the momentum snowballed out of control.

Now that the threequel officially has the most-viewed trailer ever, coming days and weeks will be filled with discussion about the movie's plot and characters that are set to change the Spider-Man universe forever. Peter Parker's identity crisis coupled with the multiverse beginning to tear apart will take the MCU to new heights, and it will only get more exciting to find out everything that's on the way.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in theaters on December 17, 2021.