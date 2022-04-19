Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Viewership Ranks 5th-Best In the MCU

After what felt like an eternally long wait, Marvel Studios is officially underway with the promotional tour for this summer's Thor: Love and Thunder. This sequel now has the shortest promo window in MCU history by a fairly wide margin, with fans theorizing about what was taking so long for the first look at the film to come to the public.

Once the first trailer came online on Monday, April 18, the story behind Love and Thunder became clearer as Chris Hemsworth's Thor takes on his first solo story after Avengers: Endgame. With shots of Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy, along with the first full look at Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor, there is certainly plenty to look forward to with the MCU's second movie in 2022.

Marvel Studios has built an incredible reputation with its trailer release strategy that each new tease beings in viewership numbers unrivaled by almost every other franchise in the game.

Now, that trend continues in full form with the numbers for Thor: Love and Thunder's first trailer officially in the books.

Thor 4's Trailer Makes MCU History

Marvel

Marvel Studios announced on Twitter that the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder earned 209 million views in its first 24 hours online. The tweet included a GIF from the trailer of Thor working out with huge chains, thanking viewers for being "the world's best fans:"

"World's strongest Avenger with the world's best fans! Thank you for the 209M views in 24hrs!"

These numbers give the Love and Thunder trailer the fifth most views of any Marvel Studios trailer and the fourth most of any MCU teaser trailer. It also comes in with the seventh-highest view count in movie history, with six of the top 10 being MCU films.

The full top 10 can be seen below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Teaser Trailer - 355.5 million views Avengers: Endgame, Teaser Trailer - 289 million views Avengers: Endgame, Final Trailer - 268 million views The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Teaser Trailer - 257 million views Avengers: Infinity War, Teaser Trailer - 230 million views The Lion King, Teaser Trailer - 224.6 million views Thor: Love and Thunder - Teaser Trailer, 209 million views It, Teaser Trailer - 197 million views Avengers: Infinity War, Final Trailer - 179 million views Mulan, Teaser Trailer - 175.1 million views

Fans Loving the Thor Trailer Thunder

Almost no trailer had built up the kind of hype that Thor: Love and Thunder's did, even though it doesn't bring quite the same energy as other films like Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But considering that no MCU movie's trailer came as close to its release date as this one did, it seemed inevitable that it would gain some impressive viewing numbers.

As a whole, Marvel Studios has made releasing its trailers an art, as shown by having four of the top five view counts since the stats started being tracked during the 21st century. Thor: Love and Thunder cracking the 10 most-viewed trailers in history is quite a feat, especially considering it's only the second MCU solo movie on the list after the behemoth that was Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This should also put Love and Thunder on track for another excellent MCU run at the box office, particularly after Spider-Man: No Way Home's record-breaking total and the potential for Doctor Strange 2 to do the same. While these viewing numbers only take the first day into account, it's a video that fans won't stop watching for the foreseeable future.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8.