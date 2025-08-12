5 Iconic Marvel Animated Series That Deserve To Be Official MCU Canon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially embracing animation as a legitimate storytelling arm of its multiverse, and no show represents that shift more clearly than X-Men '97. Confirmed to be part of the MCU’s expanding multiverse, X-Men '97 is positioned as a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series and, by extension, one of Marvel Studios’ most impactful ventures into multiversal storytelling yet. The show honors decades of fan investment and animated legacy as a key piece of Marvel canon, not just a nostalgic side project.

This move marks a significant tonal and creative pivot for Marvel Studios. While previous animated efforts were largely considered non-canonical or tangential spin-offs, the multiverse concept now allows these stories to coexist alongside live-action films.

X-Men '97 revisits iconic characters and explores how familiar narratives can evolve with a modern MCU sensibility while respecting their animated roots. It’s proof of concept that storytelling excellence isn't limited by format and that animated series can meaningfully expand the MCU's narrative scope. With this precedent set, there are other animated shows that could and arguably should be welcomed into the MCU multiverse.

These Animated Marvel Series Belong in the MCU Multiverse

The Spectacular Spider-Man

The Spectacular Spider-Man is widely regarded as one of the finest animated adaptations of Marvel’s web-slinger, delivering a character-driven take on Peter Parker’s dual life as a high schooler and superhero. Airing for two seasons on The CW and Disney XD, the series, crafted by Greg Weisman and Victor Cook, masterfully balanced teenage drama with thrilling heroics. It featured iconic villains like Green Goblin and Venom, voiced by a stellar cast including Josh Keaton as Spider-Man.

Unlike other Spider-Man series, The Spectacular Spider-Man stood out for its serialized storytelling and unique art style, which blended comic book aesthetics with fluid animation.

While not part of the 1990s Marvel Animated Universe, its critical acclaim and emotional depth make it a strong candidate for MCU canonization, potentially as a distinct Earth, to reflect its standalone continuity. Its focus on Peter’s personal growth and relationships mirrors the MCU’s emphasis on character-driven narratives.

Integrating The Spectacular Spider-Man into the MCU multiverse would allow Marvel to revisit a beloved iteration of Spider-Man without conflicting with Sony’s live-action rights.

With X-Men '97 already featuring cameos from Spider-Man: The Animated Series, a revived Spectacular Spider-Man could enrich the multiverse, offering a grounded, emotionally resonant take on the web-slinger that complements the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home multiversal explorations.

Wolverine and the X-Men

Wolverine and the X-Men offered a bold reimagining of the X-Men, placing Wolverine at the forefront as the reluctant leader of a fractured team following an explosion that scatters the X-Men. Airing for one season on Nicktoons, the series, created by Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson, explored Wolverine’s leadership struggles and the team’s efforts to prevent a dystopian future, featuring characters like Cyclops, Emma Frost, and Nightcrawler, just like X-Men '97.

The show’s darker tone and focus on Wolverine’s complex character, voiced by Steve Blum, set it apart from X-Men: The Animated Series. Its connections to the "Yostverse" (Earth-8096) alongside Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes provide a cohesive animated universe ripe for MCU integration.

Designating it as Earth-8096 would maintain its distinct continuity while aligning it with X-Men '97’s multiversal framework, especially given its exploration of mutant struggles and time-travel narratives. Canonizing Wolverine and the X-Men would deepen the MCU’s mutant narrative, offering a Wolverine-centric perspective that complements X-Men '97.

Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is often hailed as the definitive animated take on Marvel’s premier superhero team. It delivers a love letter to comic book fans with its faithful adaptation of classic Avengers lore. Airing on Disney XD from 2010 to 2012, the series, led by creators like Christopher Yost, featured Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, and a rotating roster of heroes battling threats like Kang the Conqueror and Loki.

Its commitment to long-form storytelling, rich character arcs, and a killer theme song made it a standout, earning praise for its balance of comic book fidelity and accessibility. As part of the Yostverse (Earth-8096), alongside Wolverine and the X-Men, it offers a ready-made continuity for MCU canonization.

Integrating it as Earth-8096 would allow Marvel to expand its animated Avengers narrative, distinct from the MCU’s live-action team, while honoring its deep ties to Marvel Comics history.

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. brought a fresh perspective to Marvel’s gamma-powered heroes, presenting the Hulk as a misunderstood hero rather than a monstrous force. Airing on Disney XD from 2013 to 2015, the series followed Bruce Banner’s Hulk, She-Hulk, Red Hulk, Skaar, and Rick Jones (as A-Bomb) as they tackled threats too massive for other heroes, all while filming their adventures for a reality show to improve the Hulk’s public image.

The show’s innovative framing as a faux reality series, complete with drone cameras, offered a lighthearted yet heartfelt exploration of family dynamics among its gamma-irradiated cast.

Voiced by talents like Fred Tatasciore and Clancy Brown, the series balanced humor with action, delving into the Hulk’s struggle for acceptance and his team’s battles against villains like the Leader.

Its connection to the Marvel Animated Universe (Earth-12041) alongside Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble makes it a natural fit for the MCU multiverse, potentially as Earth-12041, preserving its shared continuity. Canonizing Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. would allow Marvel to explore the Hulk’s extended family in a way the MCU’s live-action films have yet to fully embrace.

With General Ross’s cameo in X-Men '97 hinting at the Hulk’s existence in a nearby universe, this series could serve as a foundation for a modern animated Hulk narrative, offering a vibrant, team-based take on gamma-powered heroism that complements the MCU’s multiversal scope.

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy animated series, which ran on Disney XD from 2015 to 2019, brought the cosmic charm of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot to the small screen, capturing the irreverent spirit of their MCU counterparts while drawing heavily from Marvel Comics.

The series explored the team’s adventures against cosmic threats like Thanos and the High Evolutionary, with a voice cast including Will Friedle and Vanessa Marshall.

Initially part of Earth-12041 with Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble, the series later shifted to Earth-17628 for its final season, reflecting a looser continuity. Canonizing it as Earth-17628 would allow Marvel to preserve its unique blend of humor, action, and cosmic lore. This would complement the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, which could get another interesting spinoff.