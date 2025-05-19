X-Men '97 Season 2: Every Marvel Character Confirmed to Appear

X-Men '97 Season 2 is inching closer to its debut, with over a dozen huge names from the mutant world set to be highlighted in animation. The initial season continued the story laid out in X-Men: The Animated Series, which became a massive hit in the 1990s, and the revival saw similar levels of success under Marvel Studios' watch.

Footage from X-Men '97 Season 2 released at D23 2024 confirmed close to 20 characters who will be included in the cast. While this comes with most of the main cast of mutants highlighted in X-Men '97 Season 1, a few notable newcomers will join the fray when the team of superheroes returns to Disney+ in 2026.

Every Character Confirmed & Rumored for X-Men '97 Season 2

Professor X

Unsurprisingly, the powerful behind-the-scenes leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier/Professor X, is expected to play a pivotal role for the team as X-Men '97 moves into Season 2. Following a dalliance with the Shi'ar and an eventual return to Earth, Season 2 will put Charles in a difficult situation after frying his psyche in an attempt to stop Magneto from destroying the planet.

Magneto

Alongside Professor X for almost all of his adventures across the media sphere is Erik Lehnsherr's Magneto, who is expected to be back with a vengeance in X-Men '97 Season 2. By the end of Episode 10, he is pulled through time alongside other members of the team to Egypt in 3000 BC, where he will have to join forces with less desirable allies to get back to the present day.

Cyclops

The X-Men's top man in battle, Scott Summers/Cyclops, will bring his impressive optical powers back into action for Season 2, leading the team through space and time to get back to the right timeline. Transported to the other end of the timeline, specifically the year 3900 AD, he and Jean Grey encounter a woman who calls herself Mother Askani, who is looking after the boy believed to be his son, Nathan.

Nightcrawler

The blue-skinned German mutant Nightcrawler (also known as Kurt Wagner) made his way into X-Men '97 Season 1 about halfway through the season, starring in some epic action sequences along the way. Although he was only seen in a couple of episodes from Season 1, he is expected to be a full-fledged member of the X-Men team in Season 2.

Jean Grey

Known as one of the most powerful mutants in all of Marvel Comics, Jean Grey (and her alter-ego, Madelyne Pryor) had quite an impact on Season 1, giving birth to her son Nathan and still being a member of the X-Men team. By the end of the season, she winds up in the late 40th century with her husband, Scott Summers, coming face to face with a more grown-up version of Nathan.

Wolverine

After being one of the most popular characters in X-Men: The Animated Series, James "Logan" Howlett, better known as Wolverine, had plenty of shine in X-Men '97 Season 1. Unfortunately, Wolverine will be in dire straits to start off Season 2 after Magneto ripped the adamantium out of his body, leaving him facing an extensive healing process (even considering his healing factor).

Rogue

While Rogue went through all kinds of hell in X-Men '97 Season 1 after Gambit's death, not to mention a temporary alliance with Magneto, she is expected to reunite with her companions in Season 2. She is now stuck in the 3000 BC timeline with Nightcrawler, Beast, Magneto, and Professor X as they come across an early version of Apocalypse, but justice for Gambit is foremost on her mind.

Bishop

Known for his time-traveling abilities and absorption powers, Bishop was reintroduced in X-Men '97 Season 1 and traveled the timeline forward and backward. By the end of the season, he had returned to the year 2055, assuming he had repaired the timeline, but nothing appeared to be changed, leaving him concerned for what lay ahead.

Danger

Coming to X-Men '97 for the first time in Season 2 will be Danger, who is a physical manifestation of the software program used to power the Danger Room (the X-Men's training room) in the comics.

Havok

Also making his animated debut in X-Men '97 is Alex Summers, better known as Havoc, who can absorb energy and blast plasma beams straight out of his chest. He is also recognized as Scott Summers' younger brother, with fans wondering if that relationship will be explored at some point in Season 2.

Polaris

Recently, former X-Men '97 creator/head writer Beau DeMayo confirmed Scream star Neve Campbell had been cast in Season 2 as Polaris, the famed daughter of Magneto. Known for having magnetism powers similar to her father's, she is also famous for being bipolar in the comics, bringing awareness to mental health issues.

Sabretooth

Seen often in X-Men: The Animated Series was Sabretooth, Wolverine's brother, who is even more aggressive than Logan and equally powerful with his strength, rage, and claws. While the powerful animal-like mutant was missing in X-Men '97 Season 1, he is confirmed to return with a fury in Season 2.

Lady Deathstrike

Similar to Wolverine, Lady Deathstrike's body is laced with adamantium, which manifests in massive claws that come from her fingertips. She also has a complicated history with Wolverine from X-Men: The Animated Series, although she was notably absent from X-Men '97 Season 1 before her upcoming comeback.

Warlock

Coming from another planet, Warlock is a techno-organic mutant who can assume any shape, and he can also turn organic matter into techno-organic matter.

Apocalypse

Seen often throughout X-Men: The Animated Series and other X-Men media is the supervillain Apocalypse, known as the world's first mutant and one of the most powerful beings in the universe. For Season 2, he will be seen in his original En Sabah Nur form, which should lead to a resurgence for him later in the season as a scary antagonist.

Storm

Another Omega-level mutant will make her glorious return via Ororo Munroe, far better known by her moniker Storm, whose powers allow her to control the weather to her advantage. Following a brief dalliance in What If...? Season 3 as Storm, Goddess of Thunder, Storm will be a key player to follow in X-Men '97 Season 2, especially with her current whereabouts unknown.

Beast

Dr. Hank McCoy, better known by his Beast moniker, is confirmed to bring his brains, brawn, and blue fur back into play for X-Men '97 Season 2. He was last seen at the mansion trying to clean up the mess left from the battle with Bastion, but his specific story for Season 2 is still a mystery.

Forge

Coming into the fold for X-Men '97 Season 1 was Forge, who is a genius with technology and can build just about anything. Looking ahead to Season 2, Forge is now stuck in the same past timeline as Bishop, hoping to get the rest of his team back.

Mother Askani/Rachel Summers

X-Men '97 Season 1's final episode showed Scott and Jean coming face-to-face with a powerful new mutant known as Mother Askani, an alternate version of their daughter, Rachel Summers. Known to be able to wield the Phoenix Force like her mother (along with other powers like telekinesis and time manipulation), Askani's place in the X-Men '97 plot will only add new levels of drama as her story unfolds.

BONUS: Gambit

Sadly, Remy LeBeau/Gambit became Season 1's most notable casualty, as he charged a Prime Sentinel until it exploded and took him out so that he could save Rogue. However, at the end of Season 1, Apocalypse seemed to be looking into a way to revive the card-throwing fan-favorite and possibly bring him back as one of his Horsemen.