Marvel Studios Will Bring Back TWO Wolverines In 2024 (Not Just Hugh Jackman's)

With all the excitement surrounding Hugh Jackman's return to playing Wolverine in Deadpool 3, it is easy to overlook the fact that the character will appear before the movie releases.

Right now, Wolverine fans are playing a pretty lengthy waiting game, as Deadpool 3's production halted due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

There's been no official delay on Deadpool 3 beyond an early one from September to November of 2024 (which was before it eventually moved even earlier to May 2024), but the threequel was removed from Disney's list of 2024 releases.

Where Will Wolverine Be Before Deadpool 3 in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

Before Deadpool 3's inevitably delayed premiere, fans will have the chance to see the MCU take on Wolverine in the animated series X-Men '97.

The show, which was initially announced with a Fall 2023 premiere window, is now set to debut on Disney+ in "early 2024."

While not the Hugh Jackman Wolverine fans may be looking forward to, X-Men '97's Logan will still be familiar, especially to fans of X-Men: The Animated Series from the '90s.

The upcoming Disney+ show will act as a spiritual successor to that original series and will even star some of its predecessor's main cast (including Cal Dodd as Wolverine). It's taking the title of Uncanny X-Men literally.

Marvel

The Wolverine in the animated show is gruff, tough, and a fierce fighter. Full of Logan-isms like "Bub," the character will give audiences both a downpour of nostalgia for what the character was and a boatload of excitement for what the character can be.

From his voice to his mannerisms and suit, Wolverine is among the most recognizable of the X-Men, regardless of whether he's being portrayed in a comic, animation, or live-action.

The Bright Future of the MCU's X-Men

Marvel

While Wolverine is the only X-Men-related character currently confirmed for both upcoming animated and live-action projects, he likely won't stay alone for long.

Now that Disney owns Fox and the rights of the X-Men are in the company's own hands, fans know to expect them in the MCU sooner rather than later. The team and concept of mutants are beginning to see introductions, from Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Ms. Marvel and Namor being confirmed mutants.

However, the X-Men's true integration into the MCU is most likely related to, if not a part of, Deadpool 3 — especially if the "Deadpool Kills the Fox Marvel Universe" rumors are confirmed to be true.

Granted, fans have no idea who will play Wolverine in the MCU long-term, as Hugh Jackman seemed to indicate this is his last time with the character. Maybe it won't be, but there is no reason to assume it.

Still, his MCU role even being confirmed still puts him a step ahead of fan favorites like Storm, Rogue, and Magneto.

However, all three of those characters — as well as Wolverine, Cyclops, and more — will hit the small screen when X-Men '97 does premiere in the early months of 2024.