In the midst of a difficult production, Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 got another disappointing update regarding its release under Disney.

Deadpool 3 hasn't had an easy time as it looks to become the first X-Men-centric film in MCU history, with its production officially being shut down in July amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Even with the threequel being one of Disney's most highly-anticipated movies, it wasn't able to escape the ramifications of these strikes as job action puts the entire entertainment industry at a standstill.

Deadpool 3 Removed from Disney Schedule

Marvel

Disney officially omitted Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 from its updated "upcoming theatrical releases" slate, which lists the company's theatrical release slate from September 2023 through June 2024.

Other slides in this presentation featuring release slates included a note stating the "not exhaustive," but that was excluded from the theatrical slate previously mentioned, indicating that this is a full list of Disney's theatrical movies coming in that timeframe and suggesting that the studio has delayed Deadpool 3 from its May 2023 release.

The full list of Disney's upcoming slated movies is as follows:

A Haunting in Venice - September 15, 2023

- September 15, 2023 The Creator - September 29, 2023

- September 29, 2023 The Marvels - November 10, 2023

- November 10, 2023 Next Goal Wins - November 17, 2023

- November 17, 2023 Wish - November 22, 2023

- November 22, 2023 The Bikeriders - December 1, 2023

- December 1, 2023 Magazine Dreams - December 8, 2023

- December 8, 2023 Poor Things - December 8, 2023

- December 8, 2023 All of Us Strangers - December 22, 2023

- December 22, 2023 Elio - March 1, 2024

- March 1, 2024 Snow White - March 22, 2024

- March 22, 2024 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - May 24, 2024

- May 24, 2024 Inside Out 2 - June 14, 2024

This comes after Deadpool 3 became the only movie in the MCU to have its release date pushed up in a recent schedule change, moving from November 8, 2024, to May 3, 2024.

Fans recently got the first official look at Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together from the film's set before production was halted, with both donning thrilling new costumes for their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine.

When Will Deadpool 3 Come to Theaters?

It's disappointing to see that Deadpool 3 likely won't make its initially planned release date, which doesn't come as too big of a surprise considering how heavily the strikes have affected all of Hollywood.

But the big question now is when exactly the threequel will arrive on the big screen, with much of Disney's 2024 slate potentially in jeopardy of being delayed after this year comes to an end with a few more big releases.

Previous reports noted that Deadpool 3 could potentially face a delay if the strikes in Hollywood didn't end anytime soon, which appears to be the case now more than ever as writers and actors fight for fair wages.

For the time being, it still appears that this film will be the next movie on the MCU's release schedule following The Marvels' debut in November 2023, although the strikes could force delays for the entire Multiverse Saga as a whole.

And considering how high anticipation is for the threequel with Jackman's involvement and its expected deep dive into Marvel's Multiverse, any upcoming delays would only bring more disappointment for eager MCU fans.

For the time being, Deadpool 3 is set to release in theaters on May 3, 2024.