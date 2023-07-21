Deadpool 3 Gets Discouraging Release Date Update (Report)

The release date for Deadpool 3 could reportedly be delayed because of the actor's strike.

The third installment of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool trilogy began filming in May and ended up being one of the few major projects to continue production after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began striking.

The MCU film's release date recently received a surprising push forward by Marvel Studios, being moved from November 8, 2024 to May 3, 2024.

However, that release date could now be in jeopardy due to the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike that recently caused the production process for Deadpool 3 to shut down entirely.

Deadpool 3 Could Be Delayed

Marvel

According to a recent report from Matt Belloni via the Puck newsletter, Deadpool 3 could potentially suffer a delay if the SAG-AFTRA strikes aren't resolved and the studios don't come to an agreement with the actors sometime soon.

It was specifically stated in the newsletter that Deadpool 3 can afford to have production halted for around a month before Marvel Studios is forced to delay the project from its May 3, 2024 release date.

The likelihood that the actors and studios will come to an agreement over the course of a month is extremely slim to none, meaning that Deadpool 3 will almost definitely be pushed back.

As previously stated, prior to being moved up by Marvel Studios, the film was expected to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. Depending on how long the strike lasts, it is possible that the upcoming project could move back into that release slot.

How Will the Strikes Affect Marvel Studios' Release Plans?

In what seems to be a complicated time for the near future of the entertainment industry, what will happen to the upcoming MCU projects is actually quite simple - they will more than likely all be delayed.

It is obviously impossible to predict just how long the actors' and writers' strikes will last, but fans can probably expect some sort of official announcement from Marvel Studios that says Deadpool 3 has been delayed.

Other upcoming projects such as Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, which are also expected to hit theaters in 2024, will also likely suffer some sort of delay.